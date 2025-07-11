SaskTel’s fiscal report on finances and social impact initiatives 

Sheila Bautz

SaskTel released the subsidiary Crown corporation’s Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for the 2024-25 fiscal year on June 23.

The SaskTel reports highlight the financial results, initiatives and best practices that are driving sustainability, equity and prosperity across the Land of the Living Skies.

“In a time of evolution and change in the telecommunications industry, one thing that remains constant is SaskTel’s commitment to empowering Saskatchewan people, organizations and communities to reach their full potential,” said Charlene Gavel, CEO and President of SaskTel. “Thanks to the substantial investments made in 2024-25, our ongoing progress toward bringing SaskTel’s 5G and infiNET networks to more communities is already driving new economic activity and helping to ready our province for whatever comes next in the tech landscape.”

SaskTel’s generated revenue consists primarily of wireless network services and equipment, which creates 49.5 per cent of the revenue. The fixed broadband and data services compose 23.4 per cent of the income while the wireline communication services provide 10.6 per cent of the financial intake. The maxTV service provides the remaining 7.2 per cent of the entire revenue.

The corporation’s fiscal year shows a net income of $82.2 million. SaskTel announced that the results demonstrate the corporation’s commitment for providing communication services that are competitive in the global market.

“Our government and SaskTel’s commitment to delivering for Saskatchewan remains as strong as ever,” said Jeremy Harrison, the Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for SaskTel. “The significant investments made by SaskTel in 2024-25 will ensure that more families, businesses, and communities across the province have access to the advanced communications networks and technologies that they need to succeed and grow in a developing smart economy.”

Included in SaskTel’s sustainability practices, the provincial communication corporation has a long-standing key focus and strategy on social impacts. In 2024-25, the provincial Crown subsidiary corporation continues this humanitarian mission with generous sponsorships and solid partnerships to address the importance of social supports and social prosperity for all residents in the province.

Last year, the SaskTel corporation contributed $3,094,714 to 1,048 non-profit and charitable organizations, community associations, venues, events and partnerships. This impacted 260 communities throughout the province during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“With our focus on communities, we strive to improve the standard of living for people in Saskatchewan,” the SaskTel corporation stated in a public statement. “Be it through the direct economic impact of our operations; the economic spin-offs generated by our contractors and suppliers; the financial support shown for hundreds of local non-profits and charitable organizations; or, our community outreach and support programs, we remain committed to enhancing the quality of life for all.”

The corporation also consists of the SaskTel Pioneers with nearly 3,700 members. The members are a collective of current and retired SaskTel employees. There are approximately 600 active SaskTel employees in nine Saskatchewan districts. In the past year, the SaskTel Pioneers contributed in excess of 25,280 volunteer hours to various non-profit organizations and community groups. They also contributed $1,036,620 in donations to non-profit organizations.

Another sub-group of the SaskTel communications corporation is the TelCare initiative, which is also a volunteer organization for current employees. Since SaskTel’s launch as a startup company in 1950, TelCare was formed alongside it. It remains an important component of the SaskTel corporation, originally known as Saskatchewan Government Telephones.

At a time when charities and non-profits are seeing growing demand for services, SaskTel’s employees make positive differences in their communities through volunteer hours and donations. TelCare volunteers are also known for their generosity within the realms of positive social impacts.

SaskTel’s 50 per cent match is involved with the charitable funding for many worthy causes. Direct donation from the communication employees at SaskTel are collected through SaskTel employee donations that are automatically deducted from their payroll. The SaskTel corporation then donates 50 cents for every dollar that their employees contribute from their pay cheques towards charities and non-profit organizations in the province.

In 2024-25, the employee-driven charitable donation program TelCare contributed $190,000 to 47 charitable and non-profit organizations operating across the province. One example from many is found in Nipawin, where another TelCare recipient publicly acknowledged the generosity their program had received.

“We shop for groceries and then make breakfast every day for 70 students from two elementary schools,” stated Shauna Grassing, Treasurer for Nipawin Nutrition for Kids, in a public statement. “So many of the kids come to school hungry, and this provides a caring atmosphere for some breakfast. There’s lots of baking happening and all the food is fresh. As we all know, the price of groceries has risen astronomically, so receiving funds is crucial. Thank you to everyone who contributes to TelCare. The smiles on the children’s faces makes it all worthwhile!”

The focus on expansive SaskTel social impact initiatives is continual. Last year, there was a $3 million contribution to 1,048 non-profit organizations in 260 Saskatchewan communities. The corporation has an incentive called the Connecting with Community Challenge.

Through the 2025 Connecting with Community Challenge, SaskTel employees and the SaskTel Pioneers raised and donated $15,000 for youth mental wellness programs. The money was donated through the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation.

The SaskTel Pioneers also operated with Pink Shirt Day and the SaskTel Be Kind Online program to prevent cyber bullying. Through a genuine demonstration, SaskTel employees performed acts of kindness, such as helping colleagues, volunteering, or supporting local causes. When the acts of kindness were reported, a $5 donation toward the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation was made.

In support of Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS), SaskTel is in partnership with the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement to provide communication for victims of violence. SaskTel Phones for a Fresh Start is a program that provides wireless phones and phone cards to PATHS member agencies.

PATHS agencies assist victims of violence in intimate partner violence (IPV) who are fleeing domestic abuse. The program also states it is intended to assist youth transitioning from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services towards independence. Through the collection and recycling of used wireless phones, the program states that it tries to assist victims affected and impacted by various forms of violence, while attempting to minimize Saskatchewan’s environmental footprint.

SaskTel’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report provide comprehensive details about the government’s efforts in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance. The reports are available on-line.