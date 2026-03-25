Sasks RCMP’s Homicide Investigation Unit investigating suspicious death on Canoe Lake Cree First Nation

Daily Herald Staff

The Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a possible homicide after a 51-year-old woman from Canoe Lake Cree Nation died of injuries while receiving treatment in hospital on March 17.

The woman’s family has been notified. The Beauval RCMP were notified of the woman’s injuries the day before she died. The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) is investigating the death as suspicious with assistance from North Battleford Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the North Battleford Serious Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

As this is an active and ongoing investigation, the police will not be able to provide further details at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information should report it to HIU by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Investigators advise there will be an increased police presence in Canoe Lake Cree First Nation for an undetermined amount of time. The police will provide updates when possible. If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, the Police will notify the public.