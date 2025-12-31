Sasks RCMP Update: Dangerous persons alert issued for Big Island Lake Cree Nation and surrounding area

Daily Herald Staff

On Dec. 30 around 6:00 a.m., Pierceland RCMP received a report of a shooting on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Officers immediately responded. At this time, one person is deceased, and three additional people have been located injured. The RCMP said in a statement that they do not have specific details about victims’ injuries or how many victims required hospital treatment. Formal identification of the deceased is ongoing in consultation with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Saskatchewan RCMP are working to determine whether the shooting is random in nature or targeted.

Around 8:23a.m., Saskatchewan RCMP issued a dangerous persons alert to the public. The alert was issued to the Big Island Lake Cree Nation and surrounding areas. At this time, the two suspects have not been located. Saskatchewan RCMP are responding and actively working to locate them.

As of press time the dangerous persons alert remains active. Residents in the Big Island Lake Cree Nation and surrounding areas should find a safe location and stay there. Lock all doors. If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Call the Police. Do not share police locations. Stay away from Big Island Lake Cree Nation if you are not already in the area.

This situation continues to unfold, and the Saskatchewan RCMP will continue to provide updates as soon as possible. Emergency alert updates will be available on the Sask Alert website.

At press time, Saskatchewan RCMP has no evidence that this incident is connected to the armed robbery in Maidstone that occurred on Dec. 28. The Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate both incidents.