Sasks RCMP sees increase in fraud, forgery and related crimes in 2014-2024

Daily Herald Staff



The Saskatchewan RCMP reported that between 2014 -2024 there has been an increase in reports of fraud within the Province.

Statistics compiled by Saskatchewan RCMP crime analysts noted a 200 per cent increase in reports of fraud greater than $5,000 and 335 per cent increase in fraud related to theft, forgery and misuse of credit card during this period.



“The internet gives everyone instant access to information – including fraudsters who use it for financial gain. Our analysts examine fraud-related crime data to identify trends and patterns,” said Sgt. Lorna Dornstauder, an officer with the Saskatoon Provincial General Investigation Section. “This information enables us to stay on top of emerging fraud trends in our jurisdiction and share valuable insights with the public so they don’t lose their hard-earned money to scams.”

Saskatchewan RCMP has investigated many extensive files over the years involving fraud.

“Fraud investigations can be highly complex. Each case presents its own unique challenges and requires careful analysis, time and a deep understanding of evolving criminal fraud tactics,” Dornstauder said in the press release.



The release gave an example of an adult female from Wakaw who was convicted on all charges related to fraud and theft, in an RCMP investigation into offences dating back to 2013.



Also in 2020, the Wakaw RCMP received a report of theft from a victim’s personal bank account. Once the investigation started, the Saskatoon RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) took charge of the investigation due to its scope and complexity.



During investigation, it was discovered that between 2013 and 2019, the accused was responsible for stealing almost $750,000 from 11 separate victims. In April 2024, the accused was sentenced to three years in prison.



“We take these types of investigations seriously and this case highlights the in-depth police work required by our investigators. Committing fraud can result in real consequences,” said Cst. Kristy Fines, who investigated the matter.



The RCMP also advised residents on steps to take that will keep them safe from fraudsters to include staying alert always, monitoring your banking account regularly for any suspicious activity, slow down things and not be in a hurry to release personal and confidential information such as name, address, or social insurance number, especially on the phone, contact your banking institution, lawyer or police through familiar channels.



“Fraud can happen to anyone and anywhere,” Fines added. “By learning the signs of fraud, sharing that knowledge with your loved ones and reporting incidents, you can help protect others from becoming victims.”



Residents who believe that they are victims of fraud should please contact the local police at 310-RCMP or also report fraud by calling the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through its website at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm