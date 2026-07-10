SaskPower upgrades bring K-Line crews to Melfort streets

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — Residents in Melfort may notice construction activity in the coming weeks as K-Line Maintenance & Construction carries out underground power system upgrades on behalf of SaskPower.

The City of Melfort said in a social media post that the work is not a municipal project, but they are sharing information to help keep residents informed.

The project involves trenching and installation of new underground power lines in the west end of the city.

The City of Melfort said work areas include:

From the city limits to the cemetery

From the cemetery to the G3 elevator, south of the Exhibition Grounds

From the G3 elevator to the Chev and John Deere area

The city said construction locations may vary daily depending on scheduling, resident access and project progress.

The city said that, as part of the work, planned power outages will be required later in the project to connect the new system to SaskPower’s network. Most outages are expected to take place in the evening, though some daytime interruptions may be necessary. Residents will be notified in advance, and crews are expected to minimize disruption where possible.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of July, with final cleanup scheduled for the end of August, weather permitting.