SaskPower reschedules major outage affecting northern region

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTH — SaskPower has rescheduled a planned power outage that will affect communities across a large portion of northern Saskatchewan, including La Ronge, Candle Lake, Stanley Mission and several First Nations.

The outage is now scheduled for June 14 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will impact customers in Spruce Home, Meath Park, Weirdale, Paddockwood, Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, Candle Lake, Montreal Lake, La Ronge, Stanley Mission, Grandmothers Bay and Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

The outage will also affect residents of Little Red River Cree Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Hall Lake First Nation, along with rural customers in communities north and northeast of Prince Albert extending to Anglin Lake, Little Bear Lake and north to La Ronge.

According to SaskPower, the outage is required to complete system improvement work on the electrical network.

The planned interruption was originally scheduled for May 3. In an outage notice updated June 8, SaskPower advised customers that the outage will begin at 5 a.m. and is expected to last approximately eight hours.

The Crown utility said planned outages are sometimes necessary to complete repairs, maintenance and infrastructure upgrades designed to improve reliability and reduce the likelihood of unexpected service interruptions in the future.

SaskPower added that proactive maintenance and upgrade work helps reduce the number of unplanned outages experienced by customers over the long term.

SaskPower noted that all planned outages remain subject to change depending on operational requirements and other factors.