SaskPower plans outage for northern Sask. communities

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

LA RONGE — SaskPower says a planned power outage will affect a wide swath of northern communities later this month as crews carry out system improvements.

The outage is scheduled for April 26, beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at approximately 1 p.m., for a total of eight hours.

Communities expected to be affected include Spruce Home, Meath Park, Weirdale, Paddockwood, Little Red, Wahpeton and Hall Lake First Nations, Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, Candle Lake, Narrow Hills Provincial Park, Montreal Lake, La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Grandmothers Bay.

Rural areas north and northeast of Prince Albert, extending to Anglin Lake, Little Bear Lake and continuing north to La Ronge and Hall Lake First Nation, will also be impacted.

SaskPower said the outage is required to complete system improvements aimed at strengthening service reliability.

“Planned power outages happen when we need to make necessary repairs and installations. Being proactive with our work will mean less unplanned outages for you in the future.”

The utility said customers are typically notified of planned outages in advance through radio announcements, mail, social media and its mobile app. Customers can also subscribe to outage notifications through SaskPower’s RSS feed.

All planned outages remain subject to change.

Residents are encouraged to prepare in advance and monitor SaskPower’s official channels for updates.