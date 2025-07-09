SaskEnergy outlines plans to meet increased demand for natural gas

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The demand for natural gas in the province of Saskatchewan is increasing. Businesses and industries in the province are demonstrating a demand for Saskatchewan’s natural gas as infrastructure and economic development continues to grow.

“With Saskatchewan having one of the fastest growing economies in Canada and a record high population, there is an increasing demand for natural gas,” announced Jeremy Harrison, the Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy. “SaskEnergy continues to reliably meet this demand, investing in system expansion, enhancing customer service, supporting energy efficiency and maintaining stable, affordable rates for Saskatchewan families, businesses and industries.”

Recently, SaskEnergy released the corporation’s 2024-25 Annual Report that demonstrates the energy strategies in place to appease the natural gas increase in demand. More progress in the energy sector is being planned and in the process of construction.

In the last fiscal year, SaskEnergy invested $171 million in the energy system expansion with reliability initiatives. The subsidiary of the Crown Investment Corporation (CIC) completed the energy system expansion projects that were projected for completion. The energy infrastructures are in operation and serving the energy needs for new and expanding customer operations. The various businesses and industries are enhancing oil recovery, potash production and the province’s power generation.

There is a mutual economic benefit with the increase of SaskEnergy infrastructures and constructions. Like other Crown corporations, generating and expanding the infrastructure within the province of Saskatchewan creates an increase in sales for various sectors of business locally. “While investing in our system and our customer base, we are also dedicated to strengthening Saskatchewan’s economy by investing in its people and businesses,” said Mark Guillet, President and CEO of SaskEnergy. “In 2024-25, we purchased nearly $300 million in goods and services from local vendors, which accounted for 66 per cent of our procurement spending. In addition, $33.2 million in contracts were awarded to Saskatchewan businesses with Indigenous ownership or Indigenous workforce representation.”

The year before in the 2023-24 Annual Report, SaskEnergy supported local economies by purchasing $258.1 million in goods and services from Saskatchewan vendors. The purchase orders from local vendors consisted of 65 per cent of the purchase orders with over $34.2 million in contracts being granted to Indigenous ownership or Indigenous content businesses.

Part of the economic and infrastructure strategies in place for the SaskEnergy corporation include leveraging the robust financial and operational results. To ensure natural gas bills for heating remained competitive for Saskatchewan residents in the 2024-25 fiscal year, ongoing efficiency efforts are delivering the lowest energy rates in Canada. The Saskatchewan Crown corporation is assisting provincial residents with effective ways to reduce their monthly energy usage and costs.

In 2024-25, various rebates were also introduced for Saskatchewan residents and businesses. SaskEnergy’s diverse customer base are also able to access the Residential Equipment Replacement Rebate, First Nations Furnace Replacement Rebate and Homes Beyond Code rebate. As a result, the rebate programs provided $5 million in rebates to residential and commercial customers joining the effort to create more energy-efficiency improvements to their personal dwellings, homes and businesses.

“SaskEnergy’s ability to deliver safe, reliable and accessible service, while providing competitive rates and high levels of customer service, to our nearly 415,000 customers is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our more than 1,200 employees across the province,” said Mark Guillet, President and CEO of SaskEnergy.

In 2024-25, prior to the unrealized market value adjustment, SaskEnergy’s fiscal year revealed $82 million in revenue. Compared to 2023-24, the year before revealed a total of $55 million in revenue. The increase is credited primarily to be driven by the year-over-year increases in delivery and transportations revenues along with higher customer contributions to capital projects.

In addition, SaskEnergy declared a $31 million dividend to the Crown Investment Corporation (CIC). The amount is based on income before the unrealized market value adjustments. Additional highlights were realized in the 2024-25 report. There was a capital spending of $265.8 million net of customer capital contributions.

Last year also marked the celebration of the 30th anniversary of SaskEnergy’s Share the Warmth program that marked a milestone through providing grants in the amount of up to $1,000 for over 100 community-based organizations. SaskEnergy supported 622 programs and events in 268 communities through community investment initiatives.

SaskEnergy, the subsidiary Crown corporation of CIC, received national recognition as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the third consecutive year in a row. SaskEnergy also achieved $5.6 million in cost savings through efficient procurement practices. The corporations also reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from its operations by 18,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

SaskEnergy also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the First Nations Power Authority. The agreement was to explore energy security solutions for First Nations communities while increasing Indigenous economic participation through initiatives such as cleaner energy. Last year, SaskEnergy also revealed the new safety signs designed by Saskatchewan Indigenous artist Jade Roberts. The safety signs have been installed at 52 First Nations locations receiving SaskEnergy gas for heating throughout the province.

“SaskEnergy has provided natural gas capacity to our Nation since the mid 1980’s and together we have made safety awareness a top priority,” said Chief Darcy Bear of Whitecap Dakota First Nation at the unveiling of the safety signs showcasing Indigenous work last year. “Today marks that continued effort and we are pleased to see this new, Indigenous designed, reminder about natural gas safety. We welcome this new addition and congratulate Jade Roberts on this design.”

Since 1991, Chief Bear’s leadership is revered for his focus on financial accountability for Whitecap, self-government, and job creation through creating partnerships. His impeccable reputation is as one of Canada’s most successful communities in investment attraction and job creation.

SaskEnergy is continuing with momentum for powerful progress across the province, which includes Regina’s demographic where the continuation of important infrastructure and resource projects are underway.