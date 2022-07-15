SaskEnergy conducting natural gas flare near Shellbrook Friday

According to a release Thursday SaskEnergy will be conducting a controlled natural gas flare at its block-valve site in the RM of Shellbrook, about 10 kilometres northeast of Shellbrook, on Friday, July 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., this is subject to change based on operating requirements.

Residents and drivers in the area may see a 40-foot flame being emitted from the flare stack temporarily attached to SaskEnergy’s infrastructure

They explained thatThe flaring is necessary to perform maintenance work on the natural gas line system in the area and supports the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to SaskEnergy’s customers.

During this process, a portion of the gas line will be isolated from the system and natural gas will be removed from the line in a controlled burn called a flare. Flaring is an industry standard practice when natural gas needs to be removed from a line and reduces the carbon footprint of the vented natural gas by 85 per cent.

The area around the flare will be supervised to ensure public safety. Residential natural gas service in the area will not be affected.

SaskEnergy has notified the RM of Shellbrook and the local fire department about this upcoming event.