Saskatoon’s Ziglo takes top spot at Ladies Northern

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

There are a pair of familiar names being engraved on the championship trophies that were passed out at the annual Ladies Northern golf tournament held at Cooke Municipal Golf Course on the weekend, only they will be in a reciprocal manner.

Regina’s Kim Walker was back to try and defend the title she won last year as was Kathy Ziglo of Saskatoon, the Senior Ladies Northern champion, but after 36 holes of competition over two days it is Ziglo claiming the top prize with Walker leading the field for golfers 50 years of age and older.

“Yesterday (Saturday) I hit the ball good while today I felt like I was steering the ball,” said Ziglo, whose two-day total of 163 was actually the best score for both championships, but the main prize was the Ladies Northern title, which she reclaimed for the first time since 2022.

“It felt like match play out there with Kim and that is not the mentality you want to play with,” added Ziglo.

A 78 carded by Ziglo on Saturday was the low round of the tournament and as a result it gave her a three-shot cushion over Walker and Prince Albert’s Pauline McDougall entering the final round on Sunday.

Ziglo and Walker both carded 85s on the second trip around the course while three-time champion Kimberly Brown of Saskatoon (formerly of Prince Albert) had an 82 on Sunday to equal Walker’s 166 total. With Walker having claimed the Senior Ladies Northern title, Brown was presented with the Ladies Northern runner-up prize.

Prince Albert’s Dawn MacAuley was fourth overall after carding rounds of 84 and 85 while McDougall slipped into a tie for fifth place with an 89 on Sunday. McDougall’s 170 total was matched by Kristy Gloe of North Battleford.

Completing the Championship Flight were Lauren Fox from Nipawin and Chandra Gerich of Waskesiu Lake.

A total of 69 golfers from across the province were entered in the event with organizers saying this is the largest field since pre-Covid days so they were pleased with the turnout. All golfers also raved about the condition of the course and surprisingly, few complained about the mosquito population, which appears to have settled down somewhat in recent days.

Following is a list of all flight winners with the Championship Flight including all eight competitors and their totals scores.

Championship Flight – Kathy Ziglo (78-85-163); Kimberly Brown (84-82-166); Kim Walker (81-85-166); Dawn MacAuley (84-85-169); Kristy Gloe (83-87-170); Pauline McDougall (81-89-170); Lauren Fox (84-87-171); Chandra Gerich (82-93-175).

First Flight – Abra Thompson, Saskatoon.

Second Flight – Sue Skinner, Delisle.

Third Flight – Denise Wilson, Swift Current.

Fourth Flight – Rose Halbah, Saskatoon.

Fifth Flight – Cheryl Gardipy, Beardy’s.

Sixth Flight – Pattie Krafchuk, Saskatoon.

Seventh Flight – Elizabeth Noble, Swift Current.

Eighth Flight – Audrey Pena, Regina.