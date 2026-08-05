Saskatoon woman killed in single-vehicle rollover

A 34-year-old woman from Saskatoon has died in a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 16 between Saskatoon and North Battleford.

The rollover occurred roughly 3 km northwest of Maymont. Local fire, EMS, and RCMP were called to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle. EMS pronounced her deceased at the scene. Her family has been notified.

EMS transported the driver to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Warman RCMP continue to investigate with help from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.