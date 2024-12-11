Saskatoon Transit safety staff ‘afraid to ride the bus,’ union says

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The union representing Saskatoon Transit staff says stressful conditions continue on city buses in spite of a new program designed to increase the safety of passengers and drivers.

Fire Community Safety Workers, formerly called Community Safety Officers, were introduced in June in an effort to address violence and aggression on city buses.

Michelle Berg/Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Buses transport passengers at the bus mall in downtown Saskatoon. Photo taken in Saskatoon, Sask. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

“We’re seeing weapons, we’re seeing bear spray, knives, machetes, hammers, drywall saws. Pretty much anything you can think of is happening on the bus,” said Darcy Pederson, president and business agent for Amalgamated Transit Union local 615.

Fire Community Safety Workers are represented by the firefighters’ union, not the ATU.

“The reports I’m getting back is (the fire community support workers) are actually afraid to ride the bus,” Pederson said.

City council expects to receive more information about the program next year in an annual report on its progress.

Saskatoon Transit director Mike Moellenbeck said social disorder incidents on city buses, including intoxication and verbal abuse, have increased, but assaults on bus drivers have declined over the last year after protective barriers were installed and security and supervisory staff were added.

Other acts of aggression, like banging on barriers and windows or conflicts between passengers, have increased, he said.

Having the new support workers in place has reduced the number of calls to police, he added.

“We think that the community support officers have been extremely effective, as far as the people that have been hired are doing what we expected them to do, and they’re doing a great job,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said.

Fire Chief Doug Wegren said the transit support workers program is not fully staffed, but the city hopes to have the full compliment of 12 staff available in the new year.

“We are seeing that it does fulfill a significant niche role,” Wegren said.

Since the program was implemented, the Fire Community Support Workers have dealt with 42 incidents that would have otherwise required police to attend, according to the city.

Pederson said the number and severity of incidents on buses and at bus stops is increasing.

“It’s the most extreme it’s ever been,” he said. “Our staff, they come to work, they’re afraid.”

While protective barriers have helped reduce incidents with bus drivers, staff are still witnessing passenger-on-passenger violence, he said.

The staff turnover rate is increasing, and Saskatoon Transit is constantly looking to fill positions, Pederson said, adding that some workers are on long-term leave due to the effects of things they have seen at work.

The community support workers don’t have the ability or authority to keep order, Pederson said.

Cities like Calgary have their own community safety officer roles for public transit, but those roles are complimented by corporate security and a transit police force, he noted.

“That’s what we need in Saskatoon.”