Saskatoon police arrest man accused of starting Ditch 2 Fire in Weyakwin area

Daily Herald Staff

A La Ronge man accused of starting the Ditch 2 wildfire that caused structural damage and evacuations in several northern communities has been arrested.

Jason Halkett, 29, made his first appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Aug. 28. He was arrested on Aug. 27 in Saskatoon and is charged with one count of arson – damage to property.

The Ditch 2 Fire began on May 26 in the Weyakwin area. By early June it grew to around 70,000 hectares in size, and forced the partial closure of Hwys 2 and 969. The communities of Whelan Bay, Ramsey Bay, Timber Bay, and Molanosa were also evacuated.

The Ditch Fire eventually merged with the Shoe Fire, which started on May 6. At its peak, the Shoe Fire covered more than 565,000 hectares.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire investigators looked into the cause and origin of the Ditch 2 Fire. After determining it human-caused, the Waskesiu RCMP began a criminal investigation.