Saskatoon Hilltops weather the storm, move on to PFC semifinal against Winnipeg Rifles

Darren Zary, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The Saskatoon Hilltops battled adversity all season.

Fittingly, during their regular-season finale over the Thanksgiving weekend, they faced rain, wind and snow, as well as a lengthy delay early in the second half.

“It is,” said Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant, “what it is.”

Now that the Hilltops have weathered the storm, they move on to the Prairie Football Conference playoffs this Sunday.

Question is: Are they a ready for a long playoff run?

“We’re going to find out,” Sargeant was saying as the snow pelted down on SMF Field following a 31-6 victory over the visiting Calgary Colts at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

“You know what? A little sloppy today. We matched the conditions at times.”

Indeed, the regular-season finale was marred by a slippery ball and turf. At times, the football looked a bit waterlogged as it fluttered through the air.

The game was sloppy and got worse as the conditions deteriorated.

“This,” admitted Sargeant, “is brutal.”

There were 13 fumbles overall in the game, eight by the Colts.

It was an ugly contest that featured 22 punts in total, 13 by Calgary.

Overall, there were 17 turnovers for the two teams.

The second-place Hilltops (6-2) will look to clean things up as they prepare to host the Winnipeg Rifles (4-4) in PFC semifinal action this Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.) at SMF Field in Saskatoon.

“We started out good and had a really good first quarter (against Calgary) and then we saw a dip from there,” said Sargeant. “We sort of matched the conditions. At the end of the day, we move on.

“We look pretty healthy. We’re excited for the opportunity to get in the playoffs and see where we go.”

Against Calgary, running back David Collins rushed the ball 12 times for 119 yards and two touchdown majors. Charles Sawi added a pair of TDS with 51 yards on nine carries.

“It’s nice to see DC get that 1,000 yards (for the season),” noted Sargeant. “We blocked well. It wasn’t a good day for throwing.”

With the weather conditions being like they were, Saskatoon could only muster 18 passing yards in the first half and 53 passing yards in total.

Brexton Elias completed three of nine passing attempts for 18 yards. Charlie Molder was good on one of three passes for seven yards. Griffin Sander completed three of eight attempts for 28 yards in the second half.

Defensively, Colton Zimmer, Ryan Adamko, Huntur Johnson and Noah Chelsom each had a fumble recovery for the Toppers. Aiden Rosa and Maddox Huyuh added interceptions.

Defence on point

“Defence was on point and played real well,” said Sargeant. “Special teams were a little loose. We just seem to be struggling a little bit. At the end of the day, we’re 6-2, we know we’re in second place and we’ve got work to do, that’s all I know.”

For Ryan Adamko — a fifth-year defensive lineman from Candle Lake who played his high school football at Prince Albert Carlton — the playoffs mean the end of his Canadian Junior Football League career.

“It’s surreal to think that five years have already gone by, but I’m excited to go through it and keep on playing,” said Adamko, who predicts a good matchup this coming Sunday against the Rifles.

“It’s going to be a good one. They’ve shown us that they can be a good team. They put up good film. We just have to get ready and put in a good week of practice and just get ready for Sunday.”

To sum up the season’s adversity thus far:

Some key personnel injured, including all-star safety Dalton Urban and quarterbacks Brexton Elias and Charlie Molder.

A quarterback carousel.

An opening-season loss to the Winnipeg Rifles.

Another loss at home to the Regina Thunder.

And, over the Thanksgiving weekend, a regular-season finale played in heavy rain and snow.

But, as Sargeant says, it is what it is.

He says he’s fine with the Hilltops-Rifles matchup.

“You know what? They showed us what we’re about early in the year and that loss was something that moved us forward and I think, ultimately in the long run, we played well in the second game (rematch against Winnipeg) and now it’s sort of rally up. Hey, it’s game three.

“Let’s see what happens.”