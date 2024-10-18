Saskatoon Hilltops prepare to meet provincial rival Regina Thunder in PFC final

Darren Zary

Round 3: Saskatoon Hilltops versus Regina Thunder.

“Here we go,” says Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant, whose team will host the Thunder in the Prairie Football Conference final on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.) at SMF Field in the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

“Let’s go!”

The two PFC rivals have had some thrilling, nail-biting battles over the years, with a number of games decided in the final minutes or, in some cases, seconds.

Saskatoon finished the 2024 regular season undefeated with an 8-and-0 record, which included a pair of wins — 29-15 and 36-11 — over Regina.

The Thunder finished the regular season with a 6-2 record, its only losses coming against Saskatoon.

“We love playing them,” said Thunder head coach Scott MacAulay. “We love playing (at SMF Field). We’ve had some great games. You know, it’s tough to beat the same team three times, so we’ll get ready.”

The Toppers racked up 325 points while allowing only 106 points against during the regular season. The Thunder was next best with 276 points for and 127 against.

“Honestly, I like our odds,” said Hilltops all-star receiver Datiel Fountaine, who followed up a PFC all-rookie campaign last year with 23 receptions for 338 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

“(PFC semifinal opponent) Edmonton’s defence is a lot better than theirs. Their DBs are worse, so me and (PFC top receiver and fellow PFC all-star) Drake (Douglas) are going to have a field day.”

Fountaine and Douglas included, Saskatoon placed 12 players on the PFC all-star team and PFC all-rookie squad.

The two-time PFC all-star Douglas led the conference in receptions (58), targets (77), receiving yards (955) and touchdowns by a receiver (8). Hilltops quarterback Trey Reider was a unanimous PFC all-star selection after completing a conference-high 64.3 per cent of his passing attempts. Reider was good on 119 passes for 1,685 yards and 17 touchdowns for a passer efficiency rating of 119.8.

Running back Corbin Ebben won the PFC rushing crown with 964 yards and six TDs on 157 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Other Hilltop all-stars include offensive lineman Cody Shumanski, D-linemen Jonathon Stevens and Kai Kukurudza, linebacker Isaac Michayluk and safety Dalton Urban. Teijon Abel-Douglas was named the PFC’s all-star punter.

The 2024 PFC all-rookie squad also features a pair of Hilltops: running back Brody Komarnicki and quarterback Charlie Molder.

Regina placed seven players on the PFC all-star and all-rookie teams. Two are on offence (O-lineman Caleb Barajas and running back Sadik Sadik), four on defence (D-linemen Luke Claude and Liam Sellwood, linebacker Stephen Smith and defensive back Adam King) and one on the rookie squad (O-lineman Tristen Rapchalk).

Sadik led PFC running backs with 10 touchdown majors while gaining 781 yards on 106 carries.

The Thunder also has Ryland Leichert as a weapon in the backfield. Leichert rushed the ball for 406 yards on 64 carries this season.

Regina quarterback Carter Moberg completed 141 of 237 passes for a PFC-leading 1,688 yards in amounts to a juggernaut offence.

“We’ve just got to come back this week and focus on that (next game), make sure we’re prepared for Regina because they always bring it against us,” said Hilltops kick returner/running back/receiver Charles Sawi, whose 112-yard return for a TD on a missed field goal proved to be the difference in the PFC semifinal against the Huskies.

The PFC champion will host the Canadian Junior Football League national semifinal the following weekend against the British Columbia champion between the Okanagan Sun and Westshore Rebels.