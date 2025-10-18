Saskatoon Hilltops hope to muzzle Winnipeg Rifles in PFC semifinal

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The Saskatoon Hilltops need to stop the pass, and the Winnipeg Rifles need to stop the run.

It’s a formidable running attack by the Toppers up against the Rifles’ top passing attack in the Prairie Football Conference semifinal game Sunday in Saskatoon.

Game time is 1 p.m. at SMF Field in the Gordie Howe Complex. Both teams are just two wins away from the opportunity to host the 2025 Canadian Bowl on home turf Nov. 9.

The Hilltops lost 31-11 to the Rifles in their season-opener but evened the score with a 42-15 victory two weeks later on home turf.

“They showed us what we’re about early in the year and that loss was something that moved us forward and, I think ultimately in the long run, we played well in the second game (rematch) and now it’s sort of rally up,” head coach Tom Sargeant said.

“Let’s see what happens.”

It’s the rubber match, with a date in the PFC final on the line.

“It’s going to be a good one,” predicted Hilltops defensive lineman Ryan Adamko. “They’ve shown us that they can be a good team.”

Offensively, Saskatoon has shown rather capable of running the ball with a three-pronged attack. American import David Collins rushed 126 times for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

Charles Sawi carried the ball 38 times for 356 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards. Corbin Ebben, a Canadian Junior Football League all-Canadian last year, added 356 yards on 77 rushes for three touchdowns and a 4.6 yard average carry.

Saskatoon averaged 239.4 rushing yards per game, second only to the Regina Thunder.

Through the air, New Jersey native Isaiah Vallderruten had 16 catches for a team-leading 392 yards and four touchdowns. Fellow American David Boyd Jr. added 22 catches for 278 yards and two majors.

The multi-purpose back Sawi chipped in with 15 catches for 153 yards, while Jackson Geddes had 11 receptions for 132 yards.

The Hilltops used six different quarterbacks during the regular season due to injuries.

Brexton Elias completed 56 of 99 passing attempts for 809 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Hayden McMahon had 28 completions on 54 passes for 376 yards, four interceptions and two touchdowns.

Mid-season addition Griffin Sander was good on 14 of 23 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown, while Charlie Molder, Jace Martins and Clark Snider all saw very limited action.

Defensively, Isaac Michayluk led the team with 59 tackles (32 solo, 22 assists, one special teams solo and four special team assists). Fellow linebacker Rudolph Osborne was next with 38 stops, followed by Adamko (33), Zaden Taylor (30) and Johnathon Stevens (29).

Winnipeg’s offence was buoyed by a league-high 2,394 passing yards. Quarterback Riley Element completed 159 of 260 passing attempts for 11 touchdowns, but gave up 16 interceptions. Jarome Penner was the No. 1 target with 40 catches for 794 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Davis added 24 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns.

Kaiden Banfield rushed the ball 107 times for 519 yards and nine touchdowns and added 16 catches for 193 yards and one major.

Kyler Banfield is Winnipeg’s top defender, finishing with 67 tackles this season. Fellow linebacker Derek Gumieny was next with 60 tackles. They ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the PFC behind only Edmonton Huskies’ Kaige Houle.

