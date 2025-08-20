Saskatoon Hilltops ‘a bit better,’ moving on to rematch against Rifles

Darren Zary

The end result was a lot better.

And the overall execution?

Well …

“That,” said Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant, “was a little better.”

With a convincing 46-6 home-opening victory over the Edmonton Huskies on Sunday, the Toppers head into Week 3 against the Winnipeg Rifles even up at 1-and-1 this season in the Prairie Football Conference.

That’s the same Rifles team that handed the Hilltops a 31-11 loss in the PFC season-opener a week earlier.

Although Saskatoon defeated Edmonton by “a lot,” Sargeant sees a lot to improve.

Back on track? Not quite there yet.

“At the end of the day, we’re certainly happy with the result,” said Sargeant, whose team hosts the Rifles this Sunday (1 p.m.) at SMF Field in the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

“It’s been a tough week, and it’s nice to see the players respond. We’ve been coaching them hard and expect them to play hard. It wasn’t an easy game to play. We have a respect for the Edmonton Huskies. They have a lot of tradition. We knew it was going to be a physical game.”

Saskatoon racked up 440 yards in net offence against Edmonton, including 336 yards rushing.

David Collins had 157 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Charles Sawi added 77 yards on 12 carries. Corbin Ebben had 48 yards and one major on nine carries.

“For me, the best thing I saw is how our offensive line stepped up and they just absolutely controlled the line of scrimmage and made life easier,” noted Sargeant. “It was nice to see (quarterback) Hayden McMahon execute the game plan and find the right guys. Defence was on point. We did well enough to win the game, and very thankful for that.”

McMahon completed seven of 13 passes for 122 yards and one TD. Isaiah Vallderruten was the main target with three catches for 57 yards and a TD.

It was a breakout game for Collins, while Ebben saw limited action.

“Corbin went down early, so that injury bug is certainly hunting us and finding us a little bit,” acknowledged Sargeant. “Charles had a really good game, played with a lot of passion and energy. Isaiah Vallderruten made a couple of catches and got the team going. And (Ryden) Gratton was on point, three-for-three in field goals. And there were some turnovers (defensively).

“At the end of the day, just some good Hilltop football. I know we can be so much better.”

Defensively, the Hilltops gave up 252 yards in net offence but created four turnovers, with a pair of interceptions, a fumble recovery and turnover on downs.

Isaac Michayluk had four solo tackles, four assists, one special team stop and one interception.

Ryan Valentino added three solo stops, two special teams tackles and a pass knockdown.

Johnathon Stevens had one solo tackle, five assists and a fumble recovery.

If Topper detractors were celebrating the team’s rocky start, Sargeant says he wasn’t paying attention to what’s been said on social media.

“I don’t do a lot of reading — I do a lot of coaching,” he said. “We worry about us. We don’t worry about anybody else and that’s the Hilltop way. Maybe if we keep winning, maybe people will hate us a little bit more.”

Sargeant says the Toppers still have a lot to prove. They need to redeem themselves for what was an embarrassing season-opening loss.

“We’re very insular,” he said. “We just focus on us. I’ve got a lot of work to do. A better performance (against Edmonton) but (the week before), it was just awful. We have taken a few steps forward, but we’ve got a long ways to go if we are going to be the team.

“With Winnipeg coming in, they absolutely laid it to us … We’ve got to move on and have a good week at practice. I want to see how they respond against a team that absolutely laid the boots to us.”

