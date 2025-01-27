Saskatoon Game Jam offers an entry into video game development

A local video game developer hopes to spark interest in game development with a event teaching people how to make their own games.

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A Saskatoon game developer is hoping an event will inspire local people to get into video game development.

Game Jam was held Friday at 7 p.m. at the University of Saskatchewan. The goal for participants is to develop their own games within a 48-hour period.

“If you have any passing interest in video games, come out,” event organizer Michael Long said.

Long is the founder of Foolish Mortals Games Inc., a small indie game developer that has developed strategy games such as Radio General, Kaiju Wars and Lazer Cops.

“A Game Jam is where you, and maybe a team of people, make a video game or board game in 48 hours, so in this case it will be over a weekend,” he said.

Long credits previous Game Jams for him getting into game development, noting he attended them when he was in university.

“Making a video game is very difficult to do by yourself,” he said adding that many people will team up to fill the different roles.

For most video games, a programmer, an artist, a writer, a designer, a tester and others are needed.

“It takes a village to make a game, and I’m sure anybody could contribute,” he said.

The event is an educational opportunity, Long said, noting the Saskatchewan government will give out grants for making video games. Having involvement at a Game Jam makes it easier to access those grants, since it demonstrates experience making games.

“This is how you start out,” he said.

“Lots of people play games, and lots of people dream about making them. Well, here’s your chance to give it a try, and realize that it’s a lot harder than you think.”

The Saskatoon Game Jam is sponsored by SaskInteractive. The U of S supplied lab computers and wifi to be used during the event.

Last year’s event drew about 100 people.