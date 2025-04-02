Saskatoon bus routes could see design changes

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatoon’s transit network could see some changes to address the city’s growth.

A report to Tuesday’s transportation committee said 2024 ridership exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.

Some routes face challenges around passenger loads and schedule adherence, and the city says some of those issues will be addressed by additional buses.

The report said the current bus strategy is focused on broad coverage to all communities, but noted that overlapping bus routes can duplicate services, and that it can be confusing for new riders or people looking to make a spontaneous trip.

The redesign of Saskatoon’s routes would see buses with shorter routing, meaning they would come more frequently. It was noted that transfers may be required for some trips, but there would be less service duplication.

Where buses currently take a more circuitous route, a more direct routing principle is being suggested. The report said riders would spend less time on a bus due to shorter routes, but may have to walk further to get to a bus stop.

Where the current strategy may have three buses covering three routes, the new strategy would aim to have those same three buses covering two routes, and coming more often.

The report shows that the new strategy would see buses focus more on all-day travel times, rather than peak travel times, aiming to have transit be available for most trips and reducing the need for a car.

“A modern transit network should be connective, direct, frequency-oriented and operate all day,” the report said. “As a market-driven service, Saskatoon Transit bus routes should be designed to maximize ridership by prioritizing service frequency and moving more people to popular destinations.”

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in, as the report says a planned survey will see how much of a shift towards this new network people are willing to support.

The first phase of public engagement is expected to begin in May.

Four phases are listed for public engagement. The first, in 2025, focuses on design principles, followed by the proposed plan in 2026, the revised plan in 2027 and implementation in 2028.