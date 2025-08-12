Saskatoon Berries face must-win situation in WCBL East Final

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

It took two extra innings, but the Regina Red Sox pulled off an 8-7 upset win over the host Saskatoon Berries in Game 1 of the Western Canadian Baseball League’s East Final on Sunday night.

Now the Berries are faced with a must-win situation in Game 2 — which is scheduled for Monday night in Regina — if they want to have a chance of advancing to the WCBL final series. Should they win Game 2 Monday, they’ll play Tuesday night in Saskatoon at Cairns Field at 7 p.m. for the deciding Game 3.

Saskatoon led Sunday’s meeting 7-5 after four innings, but the Red Sox added singles in both the sixth and seventh innings while keeping the Berries away from home plate to tie the game.

The extra innings ended in favour of the Berries on Saturday in Game 3 of their East semifinal against the visiting Moose Jaw Miller Express.

With the game tied 12-12 after nine innings, Saskatoon was able to keep Moose Jaw off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th while Carter Beck hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Berries to a 16-12 victory and a spot in the East Final.

Earlier in the series, Moose Jaw won the opening game 6-4 before Saskatoon battled back in Game 2 to win 15-6.

Saskatoon Hilltops fall in season-opener

The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off the 2025 Prairie Football Conference with a 31-11 loss to the host Winnipeg Rifles on Sunday.

Saskatoon got on the board first with a field-goal from Ryden Gratton early in the first quarter and a punt single in the final minutes of the second qua A missed field-goal by Gratton in the third quarter led to another single point and the Hilltops’ Isaiah Vallderruten scored their only major of the game with just under four minutes gone in the fourth quarter. The team’s two-point convert was unsuccessful.

The Toppers will look to notch their first win when they host the Edmonton Huskies this Sunday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at Saskatoon Minor Football Field.

Saskatchewan Rattlers season ends with win

After three games this week in the Canadian Elite Baseball League, the Saskatchewan Rattlers 2025 season has come to end with a final win.

Playing at home on Sunday, Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Rattlers to a 96-85 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers and improve their season record to 7-17. rter to trail 27-4 at halftime.

Earlier in the week, the Rattlers suffered a pair of losses, falling 100-94 to the visiting Edmonton Stingers on Wednesday, as well as 105-76 to the Calgary Surge in a road game on Friday.

Tevian Jones had a team-high 27 points against the Stingers, while Jaden Bediako and Jordan Bowden each had 15 points for the Rattlers against the Surge.

CEBL playoffs will begin on August 14.

Canada Games underway in St. John’s

Saskatchewan will be represented by 488 individuals from 92 communities at the 2025 Canada Summer Games in St. John’s from August 9-25.

The team is composed of 377 athletes who will compete in 19 different sports, as well as 85 coaches and 26 mission staff.

Dual-sport athlete Hayden Kot of Regina was named Saskatchewan’s flag-bearer for the opening ceremonies.

Week One of the action is currently underway and will conclude on Aug. 16, while Week Two will run Aug. 18-24.

Results can be found at 2025canadagames.ca.

Saskatchewan loses bronze-medal game at baseball nationals

Saskatchewan finished fourth overall at the Women’s Canadian Baseball Championship in Quebec City from Aug. 7-10.

The team wrapped up the round robin 2-2 but lost 9-1 to British Columbia in the semifinals before falling 11-0 to Ontario in the bronze-medal game.

Prince Albert Astros finish third at softball nationals

The Prince Albert Astros concluded their time at the U17 Boys’ Canadian Fastpitch Championship in Quebec from Aug. 6-10 with a 7-0 loss to the Napanee Express to finish the event in third with a 4-3 record.

Also representing Saskatchewan at the event was the Treaty 4 Ochapowace/Okanese who went 2-5 after falling to the Astros 9-2 in the opening round of playoffs.

Both teams had athletes receive all-star awards, with Kaleb McDougall (infielder) and Zane Litzenberger (utility) getting the nod for Prince Albert, while Jaydence Ironquil (infielder) was named from the Treaty 4 team.