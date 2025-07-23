Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 60th anniversary with financial renewal from Western Canada 

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

This year is the 60-year anniversary of the University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM). The Government of Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba are committed to their long-standing interprovincial agreement with the WCVM that spans over six decades.

“Ongoing financial support from the Governments of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia has played a vital role in maintaining the WCVM’s reputation as a centre for excellence in education, research and clinical services,” said Dr. Gillian Muir, the Dean of the Western College of Veterinary Medicine. “We look forward to working together with the college’s funding partners on strategies that address Western Canada’s increasing need for veterinarians and animals’ health care services.”

The WCVM’s history stems back to the mid-1960s when Canada’s four western provinces united in an effort to assist with the shortage of veterinarians in the field of animal medicine. Their cohesion ensured the establishment of a regional veterinary college based on the University of Saskatchewan (USask) campus. The provincial unity was in response to what USask describes as the severe shortage of veterinarians across the West.

During the 1960’s, the demand increased for livestock veterinarian care and services, which required funding in a variety of areas. The insufficient number of veterinarians created a dilemma for large livestock producers who were experiencing livestock and farm production losses. The shortage of veterinarians spanned across western Canada and created hardships for the entire region’s farmers and ranchers.

Today, the renewed agreement extends for the next five years to 2030 and provides $194 million to the WCVM. This funding to the USask will assist in ensuring the Veterinarian college provides crucial veterinary medicine programming, clinical services and in-depth research for each Canadian province involved in the agreement.

“We’re again facing a shortage of veterinarians similar to what was happening 60 years ago in Western Canada, but now the circumstances are different,” Muir announced earlier this year.

Muir is also a 1988 graduate of the WCVM.

“This time we’re seeing widespread shortages across the profession. There’s a need for more vets in mixed animal practice, small animal practice, regulatory medicine and in specialized disciplines — essentially in all aspects of veterinary medicine.”

To appease the current veterinarian shortage reminiscent of six decades ago, the veterinarian college increased their maximum capacity for veterinarian medicine students. The current class size now allows for 88 students, which is 10 more seats added compared to a few years ago. The WCVM is also exploring a potential expansion to the veterinary college campus and a renewal in the student capacity progress to once again increase the amount of veterinarian students accepted at USask for specialized veterinarian care fields.

“We are proud of the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the exceptional education opportunities it provides to veterinary students from across Western Canada,” said Ken Cheveldayoff, the Saskatchewan Minister for Advanced Education. “We are grateful to have this internationally recognized college right here in Saskatchewan and are fully confident in USask’s ability to produce highly skilled veterinarians to care for both our livestock and companion animals.”

Throughout Western Canada, the WCVM is a renown veterinary education and research center with specialized expertise that extends beyond livestock. The specialized areas include fowl and fisheries industries, pet owners and public health and food safety networks. This has contributed to the renewed shortage in veterinarians as was experienced sixty years ago.

“Our partnership is a great example of how provinces can work collaboratively to achieve our shared priorities and economic goals,” said Renée Cable, Manitoba’s Minister of Advanced Education and Training. “We are pleased that this partnership creates opportunities for our students to access high-quality education right here in Western Canada. Communities across Manitoba benefit from the caliber of veterinarians that graduate from the program.”

Internationally accredited, the WCVM college includes an expanding array of various departments and areas for specific expertise that is in demand and required. There is a veterinary medical center, a provincial diagnostic laboratory and large-scale research facilities. Currently, USask also serves as a resource for both students and professionals across the region.

“We are proud to continue this longstanding interprovincial partnership to provide world-class veterinary medicine education,” said Anne Kang, British Columbia’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This agreement ensures that our communities have access to skilled professionals who play a significant role in animal health, food security and public wellbeing.”

The expansion planning for Usask’s WCVM also involves a potential to develop a permanent clinical testing and training facility for the National Examining Board (NEB). The NEB examinations must be passed in order to fulfill the veterinarian requirements. Students must take and pass the exams, which involve two practical aspects. There is a pre-surgical assessment exam component and a clinical proficiency exam that must be passed prior to becoming a licensed practicing veterinarian in Canada.

WCVM is the only Canadian exam site to offer and administer the NEB exams in the English language. Internationally, there is a waiting list for the NEB exams.