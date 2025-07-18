Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe invites all Canadian premiers to join western trade agreement

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wants more provinces to join the existing New West Partnership Trade Agreement (NWPTA) as Canada looks to improve domestic trade amid geopolitical tensions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to help eliminate trade barriers between provinces, saying that before the country can become the “strongest economy in the G7 … there must be one Canadian economy, not 13.”

Moe acknowledged that since Carney’s aim is to remove such barriers, the NWPTA should spread east.

“The simplest and the most straightforward way to achieve free and fair trade across the nation of Canada is, quite simply, to expand the New West Partnership to all provinces and territories across our great nation,” explained Moe, speaking on Thursday in Saskatoon.

The premier said he has written to his counterparts following previous discussions about expanding the NWPTA’s membership at a western premiers meeting this May in Yellowknife, where an invitation had been extended to the leaders of Canada’s northern territories. Moe’s subsequent offer to the east was sent out this week in advance of the next Council of the Federation (COF) premiers meeting, to be held July 21-23 in Muskoka, Ont.

If provinces east of Manitoba sign onto the agreement, Moe says the name would have to change from the current regional one.

The deal was signed between British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan in 2010, with Manitoba joining in 2016. A Government of Saskatchewan news release from 2010 described the NWPTA as “a comprehensive agreement to remove barriers to trade, investment and labour mobility between” the provinces.

Moe emphasized Thursday that the Western region “has a combined GDP of just about $818 billion — a tremendous amount of wealth generation.”

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have already been signed to link provincial economies as the respective governments seek to break down barriers. However, Moe said there needs to be a more formalized response outside of “one-off” pacts, noting that the NWPTA is a “binding trade agreement” between provinces.

When it comes to Canada’s labour force, Moe presented the NWPTA as a means to streamline the process through which certifications are recognized by provinces to allow for easier domestic migration.

The push to remove interprovincial trade barriers comes in response to posturing by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened Canada with tariffs and talk of annexation.

Moe said the NWPTA “doesn’t solve everything” but “it’s the clearest and most straightforward path” on the road to free trade and greater mobility for Canadian workers.