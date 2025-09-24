Saskatchewan’s most wanted man arrested after incident in Hall Lake

Daily Herald Staff

La Ronge RCMP have arrested one of Saskatchewan’s Most Wanted after responding to an incident in Hall Lake.

According to RCMP on Sept. 11 at approximately 11:49 p.m., La Ronge RCMP received a report of a dispute at a residence in Hall Lake, SK, involving a wanted man.

Police officers immediately responded.

Investigation determined the wanted man threatened a group of individuals and pointed a firearm at one of them. No injuries were reported. Officers arrested the wanted man at the scene without incident.

As a result of police investigation, 43-year-old Irvine James Merasty was arrested. Merasty appeared as #1 on the Saskatchewan RCMP Wanted Offenders List since April 2025.

Merasty is charged with three counts, failure to comply with a release order condition, one count, possession of a firearm while prohibited, one count, unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count, pointing a firearm, one count, careless use of a firearm, one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count, assault with a weapon, section

one count, uttering threats against a person and one count, uttering threats to property.

These charges are in addition to those for which Irvine James Merasty was already wanted by the La Ronge RCMP in connection with several incidents in the area since July 2024. These include three counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm, six counts of unlawful confinement (six counts), possession of weapon, three counts of obstructing justice and failure to attend court or surrender.

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on Sept. 25.