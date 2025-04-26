Saskatchewan Youth Band to hold Prince Albert concert

The Saskatchewan Youth Band (SYB) Junior Program will present a public concert with an array of musical performances by Saskatchewan band students in Prince Albert on Sunday.

Grade 7 and 8 students from across the northern part of the province will perform at Carlton Comprehensive Public High School on at 1 p.m. The event brings the Youth musicians together under the direction of an experienced guest Director, with support by instrument specialist clinicians.

“This is a really exciting time,” Saskatchewan Band Association (SBA) CEO Suzanne Gorman said. “There are students from Grade 7 and 8 who were nominated by their band teachers as ones that really have worked hard, have improved their skills, and are ready for an extra challenge, so is a special weekend for them to meet their fellow musicians from around the province.”

Students arrived in Prince Albert on Friday to prepare for Sunday’s concert. This is the first time the event has been held in Prince Albert. Regina will host a similar version for southern students next week.

Gorman said they expanded because there was so much student interest.

“We’re really pleased to be able to do this,” Gorman said. “It’s wonderful that Carlton High School was able to provide the hosting location for us.”

Gorman said the weekend will give Grade 7 and 8 students a chance to work on harder music than they typically would in a normal class. It’s also a chance to play in larger bands, since rural bands are often limited to smaller groups of students.

Students will also have a chance to work with instrument experts to hold workshops and clinics.

“It’s a really intense time for them, but when they go home they’re that much stronger in their skills, they’re more comfortable playing harder music, they understand the kind of work it takes to perform at a higher level, and they generally become leaders in their home band,” Gorman said. Sunday’s concert will include various pieces of Canadian-composed music. All pieces are instrumental pieces made for concert bands. Gorman estimates there will be 56 students in the band.

There will also be an adult invitational band at the event which will perform a few of their own pieces before joining the students on stage for a combined performance.

“The two bands will play one piece as a mass band, to showcase how band starts in Grade 6/7 and carries on until they’re (age) 86 or 87,” Gorman said.

Both the Youth and Adult bands will perform together in the afternoon, Sunday, April 27 at Carlton Comprehensive Public High School. Admission is by donation and no ticket is needed

“We encourage people to be able to come to the concert and hear the students that have worked on their music and enjoy it,” Gorman said. “It’s really something we want the community to be able to participate in.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald