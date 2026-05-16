Saskatchewan woman first to play for Canada at international slo-pitch tournament

Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post

Hayley Gibson achieved something she never even knew was a possibility.

After an impressive performance at the Slo-Pitch Canadian Championships last year in Surrey, B.C. where she was named the tournament’s top batter, Gibson was offered a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Slo-Pitch Border Battle against Team USA.

The tournament is set to be played June 18 to 20 in Ohio.

“When I got the email in March, I was definitely overwhelmed and felt like it came out of left field,” Gibson, 30, said of the surprise invite to Team Canada. “It was not something that I was even aware of or had my sights set on.

“The team is picked by the coaches and a panel of folks that do some scouting out at provincial, national and international levels.

“So I guess I caught their eye, likely last summer at the Canadian championships.”

Gibson — who plays for the Saskatchewan Raiders; the only competitive women’s slo-pitch team in the province that travels to nationals — didn’t talk to anyone from Softball Canada during the championship last year.

Instead, she let her bat speak for itself.

“I’m assuming that maybe triggered them to maybe look a bit more at me,” Gibson, who recently attended the Alberta Open with the Raiders, surmised with a laugh.

Growing up in Regina, Gibson played softball for the Regina Royals system before taking to the field with the Regina Kaos as she got older.

After high school, Gibson played softball for the University of Regina Cougars for four seasons before ultimately retiring from the sport.

She then moved to Saskatoon, where she works as a registered nurse, and decided to get into slo-pitch — never thinking it would lead to an opportunity like this.

“As a kid growing up, I played softball and I wanted to be on Team Canada for the Olympics,” said Gibson. “And then once I basically retired from softball, I just kind of retired those dreams.

“I just play slo-pitch as something to do as an adult. So it’s kind of cool to see that little kid dream come true. It feels a little bit like a full-circle wholesome moment.”

The Border Battle, which first began in 2009 with just a men’s event, added women’s event in 2017.

Gibson, an outfielder, is the first player from Saskatchewan to be named to Team Canada’s women’s squad. She’s also just the second player from the province to wear the maple leaf at the event, joining Weyburn’s Jon Neuberger, who played for Canada’s men’s team in 2022.

“I remember as a kid watching it on ESPN with my dad when the men would play,” said Gibson. “But as an adult, it really hasn’t crossed my mind.

“Playing internationally is not something that I was thinking about. I kind of just play because I love the game, and just kind of play for fun. But I’m also competitive, so I do try to go as far as I can with things.”

Terri McCreadie, a B.C. product who played with Gibson on the Cougars, is also on Canada’s roster, which features 15 players including nine returnees from last year’s team.

In total, there are seven players from B.C., three from Ontario, four from Alberta and Gibson from Saskatchewan.

“I’m happy to be in that role and kind of pave the way,” she said. “Growing up being a player from Team Sask., it kind of felt like you were overlooked when it came to those bigger teams and stuff. It kind of felt like things were already made up from those big (provinces) like Ontario (and) B.C., where there’s lots of talent.

“So to me, it’s kind of cool that we can put Sask. on the map and maybe show kids or show people who probably don’t have this as a dream or a thought, that it is a possibility.”

Along with being an elite slo-pitch player, Gibson is an accomplished powerlifter, which is something she took up shortly after moving to Saskatoon nearly six years ago.

“Once I navigated this identity crisis of no longer being a competitive softball player, I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to start my career as a nurse,’ ” said Gibson. “And then I definitely was itching to do something.

“I can’t just go to the gym aimlessly. So, I found this coach who suggested to me that I should join some powerlifting based on my athletic background. And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll give it a try.’

“And, yeah, the level of competition and that athlete’s high that you get on the platform was pretty top notch. I was hooked ever since.”

In 2022, Gibson set a provincial powerlifting record with a 162.5-kilogram squat in the 69-kg division. She also owns the bench press record (92.5 kg) in the same division.

In March, she competed at Canada Powerlifting national championship in Newfoundland and has her sights set on attending another nationals next year in B.C.

All while ensuring she’s in prime shape for the slo-pitch field.

“I definitely don’t have a good time trying to train for both of them,” chuckled Gibson. “If anything, I guess my batting power has improved a significant amount with the general strength that I’ve gotten from powerlifting. But I definitely wouldn’t say it’s made me faster or more agile.

“I almost look at it in seasons: Spring to fall, the focus is slo-pitch with a side of powerlifting. And then winter is powerlifting with a side of slo-pitch.

“It just kind of keeps me fresh, physically and mentally, just having those different goals.”

tshire@postmedia.com