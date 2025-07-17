Saskatchewan Wildfires: Crews battle blaze as communities evacuate and calls for help rise

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan is battling 49 active wildfires, with more than 1,000 residents evacuated across the North. Saskatchewan Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod opened Tuesday’s press conference by thanking local, provincial, and international crews for their ongoing efforts. He confirmed that 40 Australian firefighters have arrived, with another 40 from Mexico on the way, alongside Canadian support teams, and highlighted a $20 million recovery fund, with $1.8 million already advanced to Denare Beach to assist with cleanup and rebuilding.

“This is well above our five-year average,” said SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts. Fires near Beauval, La Ronge, Denare Beach, and Prince Albert National Park remain a focus, with priority placed on protecting residents, critical infrastructure, and highways.

Evacuations and community efforts

Communities under evacuation include Beauval, Île-à-la-Crosse, Lac La Plonge, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Jans Bay, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, Cole Bay, La Plonge Reserve, and Northern Village of Pinehouse. SPSA says around 1,100 people have been displaced, with priority evacuations for seniors, those with health conditions, and pregnant residents.

In Île-à-la-Crosse, a Local State of Emergency remains in effect until July 21, allowing a voluntary evacuation for high-risk residents. “The primary threat is smoke exposure, not fire,” said CAO Donny Favel, noting the village has deployed 230 air purifiers and air scrubbers at community facilities.

Buhl Fire and major wildfire zones

The Buhl Fire near Prince Albert National Park has burned 33,917 hectares, including 6,262 hectares inside the park. Although 31 km from Waskesiu and not currently threatening the town, crews are setting up Cat lines and conducting bucket operations to limit spread. Parks Canada has issued fire bans and area closures across the park’s northern sections.

Other major fires include: the Muskeg Fire, which remains uncontained and is impacting Highways 165, 918, and 903, while the Shoe Fire is 75% contained but continues to affect Highway 912. The Pisew, Wolf, and Ditch Fires are largely contained, with some ongoing mop-up.

Political tension over wildfire response

Earlier Tuesday, NDP MLA Leroy Laliberte issued a statement criticizing the Sask. Party government for failing to act swiftly in Beauval, where he said residents were “surrounded by fire on three sides” and left short on firefighting resources. Laliberte claimed locals were borrowing equipment to fight fires themselves.

SPSA, at the press conference, pushed back on claims of shortages, stating provincial equipment and personnel were present and working alongside local crews. Roberts acknowledged, however, that only 154 trained local firefighters have been recruited from over 1,000 trained in recent years, noting “the training is not the barrier; it’s getting individuals to come forward.”

Looking ahead

With dry, windy weather forecasted this week, officials urge residents to stay alert, register evacuation needs through the SPSA app, and call 1-855-559-5502 for assistance. Evacuees returning home will receive $500 per household to restock food and clean up.