Saskatchewan wildfire update: International reinforcements arrive as communities face evacuation, smoke concerns

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan is battling 50 active wildfires, with provincial officials confirming only four are currently contained. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) announced that 40 firefighters from Australia have joined local crews, with another 40 from Mexico arriving later this week.



This comes in addition to support from Quebec, British Columbia, Alaska, and several U.S. states, as well as water bombers, CL-415 aircraft, and over 100 wildfire personnel.



Saskatchewan is grateful to everyone who has helped with the unprecedented wildfire season,” said SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts. “Thank you to everyone local and abroad for the immense support in the air and on the ground.”



As of July, nine communities are under an evacuation order, including: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Jans Bay, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation, Cole Bay, Île-à-la-Crosse, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, and Northern Village of Pinehouse.



A Province-wide fire ban remains in effect, prohibiting open fires, controlled burns, and fireworks north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River.



Île-à-la-Crosse: Voluntary evacuation and smoke concerns



In the Northern Village of Île-à-la-Crosse, leadership has declared a local state of emergency effective July 14 to July 21, enabling a precautionary voluntary evacuation for Priority 1 and Priority 2 residents.



A statement from CAO Donny Favel clarified that under voluntary, SPSA does not cover hotel, transportation, or meal costs; assistance is only triggered if a mandatory evacuation is declared.



The primary threat is smoke exposure, not fire. The community has distributed 230 air purifiers and set up air scrubbers at local facilities, including the Friendship Centre and SEC, to help residents reduce smoke exposure. While no immediate evacuation of the health center is planned, leaders urge families to prepare for potential changes.



As of Tuesday morning, 29 residents have self-evacuated, nine are registered and awaiting location, and 15 have signed up for bus transportation through the SPSA app.



Highway 155 remains open, but conditions may change with shifting winds. Highways 165, 918, and 965 were also open as of press time.

Summer Fest 2025’s status is under review, and the IFC Family Camp has been cancelled due to fire risk.



Buhl Fire near Prince Albert National Park



The Buhl Fire has reached 33,917 hectares, including 6,262 hectares within Prince Albert National Park. It sits 31 km from Waskesiu and is not an immediate threat, but 29 personnel, three helicopters, and heavy equipment are working to control southern spread. Parks Canada has issued a fire ban and area closures across northern park areas, and shifting winds may increase smoke rise.



Crews are also setting up Cat lines near Maclenon River and Crean Lake, conducting bucket operations near Ramsey Bay and Montreal Lake Cree Nation, and protecting backcountry cabins and cultural sites. Parks Canada encourages the public to report smoke or fire activity to 306-663-4522.



Residents can register for evacuation assistance at app.saskes.ca or call 306-833-2122.