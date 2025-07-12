Saskatchewan Wildfire Crisis: Beauval Evacuated, 925 Displaced

Smoke-filled skies and encroaching fire lines marked another grim update Friday from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, as officials reported 57 active wildfires, 14 of them uncontained, and a season total now reaching 364 fires, far above the province’s average.



Among the most urgent concerns is the Muskeg Fire near Beauval, now spanning 95,000 hectares. Late Thursday, shifting winds drove the flames dangerously close to the town’s northern and western edges, prompting a full evacuation. Crews worked overnight with helicopters, air tankers, and structural firefighters to hold the line and prevent major damage.



“Crews, aircraft, and structural fire partners worked tirelessly within the community to prevent any structure loss,” Roberts said. “The only impacts were a shed and a vehicle near the ball diamonds north of town.”



The Beauval evacuation added 560 people to the province’s displaced population, joining evacuees from Lac La Plonge Resort Subdivision (5 people staying with family and friends), La Plonge Reserve (185 people at Cold Lake, coordinated via Meadow Lake Tribal Council), Patuanak, English River First Nation (120 people relocated to Lloydminster, via MLTC), and Jans Bay (30 people evacuated to Moose Jaw, via SPSA).



SPSA officials said firefighting teams are focusing efforts on the Muskeg and Trail fires near Beauval and Jans Bay, reinforcing firebreaks with heavy equipment and sprinkler systems. Highway 918 remains passable, and is highly advised to be used solely for emergency travel.



When asked about timelines for evacuees to return home, Roberts said it would be at least a couple more days. Crews need time to secure perimeters, assess flare-up risks, and monitor air quality.



“We’ll work directly with the communities to decide when it’s safe for people to go back,” Roberts said.



Government Support and Recovery Efforts



Joining the update, Minister of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Tim McLeod reaffirmed the province’s $20 million recovery commitment, with Denare Beach as an immediate focus.



“We’re standing alongside community leaders to remove roadblocks, support cleanup, and help prepare for a safe rebuild,” McLeod said.



Fire Ban



A province-wide fire ban remains in effect across Saskatchewan’s provincial forests, from Prince Albert north to the Churchill River, covering both public lands and provincial parks. The SPSA officials are urging residents to stay alert for new advisories and avoid nonessential travel in wildfire-affected zones.



NDP Raises Concerns



At a separate press conference Friday, NDP MLA Leroy Laliberte criticized the SPSA for what he called poor communication with Beauval residents. He said people were told they had four days before the fire might reach the town, but it arrived within four hours.



“People were in scramble mode to get out,” Laliberte said, adding that local leaders had to use radio announcements to urge residents to leave. He also called our premier, Scott Moe, saying northern communities needed stronger leadership and support.