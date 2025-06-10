Saskatchewan to resume purchase, distribution of all U.S.-produced alcohol

“This change gives Saskatchewan people the option to choose whether they want to buy these products or consider alternatives.”

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is set to resume the purchase of U.S.-made alcohol, walking back one of the province’s tariff countermeasures announced earlier this spring.

In an email leaked to the Leader-Post, SLGA staff were informed on Monday afternoon that the Crown would resume the purchase and distribution of U.S.-produced alcohol, removing one of the province’s planks in its response to the trade war with the United States.

The trade war started when U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods and 10 per cent on Canadian energy, which came into effect on March 4.

On March 5, Premier Scott Moe unveiled Saskatchewan’s response, which included direction to the SLGA “to stop purchasing U.S.-produced alcohol.” The government amended that direction on March 24, providing an exemption for some 54 American brands that were at least partially made in Canada.

In an emailed response provided to the Leader-Post on Monday, SLGA spokesperson David Morris said the change will allow the Crown to sell off current inventories of U.S.-produced alcohol that were already paid and resume the purchase of new stock.

“This change gives Saskatchewan people the option to choose whether they want to buy these products or consider alternatives,” stated Morris, adding the SLGA encourages people to buy Saskatchewan and Canadian products.

“The Federal Government’s 25 per cent tariff on U.S. alcohol remains in place, and this added cost is expected to be a significant factor.”

This move comes a few days after Alberta made the same move, reversing a similar policy that was also in place as a response to U.S. tariffs.

On June 6, the U.S. further raised tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

“Just days ago, Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Saskatchewan steel,” Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck said in an emailed statement criticizing the move to resume the purchase of U.S.-produced alcohol.

“Instead of standing up to Trump and protecting our workers, Scott Moe and the Sask. Party sold them out,” she said. “This is a betrayal of Canadian workers, especially our steelworkers.”

alsalloum@postmedia.com