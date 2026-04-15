Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2026

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Seven new inductees are set to be enshrined in the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame as the Class of 2026.

Making up this year’s induction class in the athlete category is Humboldt’s Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Regina’s Chris Getzlaf, Saskatoon’s Cameron Baerg and Lipton’s Otto Huber.

In the builder category, Dr. Marlys Misfeldt of Melfort and Ross Wilson of Saskatoon are being inducted along with one team, the 2011-14 Saskatoon Valkyries football club.

The Class of 2026 will be formally inducted on Sept. 26 at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina during a celebration of the hall’s 60th anniversary. With the newest inductees, there are now 261 athletes, 175 builders and 132 teams in the hall of fame.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming this excellent class as the Hall of Fame celebrates 60 years in the community in 2026,” the hall’s executive director Erin Stankewich said in a release. “This class is a great example of the work the Hall of Fame does to not only celebrate excellence but elevate stories and examples of Saskatchewan’s resilience and trailblazing spirit.”

Meet the inductees

Brianne Theisen-Eaton; athlete, athletics

Humboldt’s Brianne Theisen-Eaton is a two-time Olympian with a bronze medal to her name from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Competing in heptathlon, a track and field event featuring seven different disciplines, Theisen-Eaton finished in 10th place at the Olympics in London in 2012 before claiming silver at the 2013 and 2015 world championships. She won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before another first-place finish in pentathlon at the world indoor championships in 2016.

Theisen-Eaton, who attended the University of Oregon, capped off her career with a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in 2016 before retiring from competition in 2017.

Chris Getzlaf; athlete, football

Regina’s Chris Getzlaf is a two-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL West Division all-star after a standout career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2007-15.

After playing football for the Regina Prairie Thunder, Getzlaf moved on to the University of Regina Rams, where he was named an All-Canadian receiver in 2006.

He was drafted by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats that same year before being traded to his hometown Roughriders in 2007, winning a Grey Cup as a member of the practice roster.

Getzlaf eventually earned a starting spot with the Roughriders in 2010 and would go on to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2011 and again 2013, a year which was capped off by a second Grey Cup championship where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.

In his 11 seasons, which included a stint with the Edmonton Elks, Getzlaf racked up 6,192 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns in 147 regular season games. He also suited up in 13 playoff games and three Grey Cups.

Getzlaf retired from the CFL in 2018.

Cameron Baerg; athlete, rowing

Saskatoon’s Cameron Baerg is the first rower from Saskatchewan to win a world title and an Olympic medal, after accomplishing the feat at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.

In the men’s coxless four competition, Baerg and the Canadian squad claimed a silver medal in the 2,000-metre race for Canada’s only rowing medal of those Games. That medal followed a world championship gold in 2003 in Milan. The crew also won two World Rowing Cup gold medals and a silver medal over those two years.

Baerg retired from international competition in 2005 after spending eight years with the national team.

Otto Huber; athlete, golf

Lipton’s Otto Huber, being inducted posthumously, was a world-class blind golfer and seven-time provincial blind golf champion. He was also the winner of the 1995 British Open Blind Golf Championship.

After losing his vision in a hunting accident when he was 28, Huber began blind golfing and finished second at the 1977 United States Blind Golf Association National Championship. Huber also won the Western Canadian championship five times and finished second at the Canadian Open in 1997.

Huber, who also served as the president of the Western Blind Golf Association for a decade, died in 2022.

Dr. Marlys Misfeldt; builder, sports medicine and science

Melfort’s Dr. Marlys Misfeldt has worked with Saskatchewan athletes for nearly four decades while improving safety policies and procedures in sport.

Since 1995, Misfeldt has served on the International Traditional Karate Federation Sport Medicine Committee where she’s spoken on sports medicine at international karate camps. She’s served at the medical judge and team physical for Canada at six world championships and as the Chief Medical Officer for the provincial karate tournament since 1987.

Misfeldt served as the president of the Sport Medicine Council of Saskatchewan on two separate occasions after first serving on the board in 1991. Her 22 years of service leave her as the board’s longest-serving member. Misfeldt has also been the team physician for the University of Saskatchewan basketball and wrestling teams for 16 seasons and for the Saskatoon Valkyries football team since 2012.

Ross Wilson; builder, basketball

Ross Wilson has been involved in basketball for more than 50 years in Saskatoon, with his involvement spanning nationally and internationally as well.

From 1975-81, Wilson served as the president of Basketball Saskatchewan, establishing the sport’s first office and full-time staff member, while also serving as president of Saskatoon’s men’s basketball league for more than 10 years. He was part of the original executive who started the minor basketball program in the city, which has since grown to more than 200 teams.

Serving at the president of Basketball Canada from 1982-88, Wilson hired the first full-time women’s national team head coach and helped grow the game by establishing high-performance training centres. From 1986-90, Wilson also became the second Canadian to serve as an executive member with FIBA.

In 1984, Wilson was the Canadian basketball delegate for the Summer Olympics, two Olympic qualifying tournaments, a world championship and the Pan American Games. He was also a board member on the Canadian Olympic Association from 1982-86.

2011-2014 Saskatoon Valkyries football team

After establishing a women’s tackle football program in 2010, the Saskatoon Valkyries had immediate success in their first season of the Western Women’s Canadian Football League in 2011, winning the first of four straight league championships.

In their first year, the Valkyries beat the Edmonton Storm for their first title before defeating the Lethbridge Steel in the championship game in the next three seasons. During their reign, the Valkyries only lost one game, which was a regular season defeat to the Regina Riot in 2013.

In 2013, nine players and two alternates from the Valkyries were also selected to play for Team Canada at the International Federation of American Football Women’s World Championship.