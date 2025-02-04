Saskatchewan SPCA launches new campaign to help build Emergency Care Facility

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Saskatchewan SPCA has launched a new 50/50 campaign to raise money for an Emergency Animal Care Centre.

Spokesperson Josh Hourie says the ‘There to Care” 50/50 aims to raise $300,000, half of which will go toward the construction of the building near Asquith. Construction has already begun on the $2.1 million project, and so far, just over $1.2 million has been raised.

Hourie said the Emergency Animal Care Centre, besides caring for pets seized or surrendered during animal cruelty investigations, will provide animals in need with temporary care including those of families escaping natural disasters like fires and floods.

“This could be a matter of domestic violence situations, so individuals who are escaping a situation of violence, we would provide safekeeping for their animals. It could be someone who is taking an unexpectedly long stay in the hospital, and they just need a safe place for their pets, we would provide care in those situations, as well.”

The care facility will be the first of its kind in the country and will fill gaps in the animal care system to help meet the needs of both animals and people in crisis. “We do know that there are other shelters or humane societies that have a safekeeping program. There are some rescue groups that may do the hospital care program, but really there’s no facility, as far as we know, that will do all three.”

The Saskatchewan SPCA is an organization committed to the well-being of animals across the province, providing education, advocacy, and outreach where it can be most effective. Their aim is simple: to show the value of compassion, animal companionship, and the unique ways that animals and humans can all be better together.

Today, there are 17 unique and autonomous SPCAs and Humane Societies in the province working with a common goal to improve the welfare of animals. Through collaboration, education, empathy, compassion, and respect for our animals, we seek to develop new legislation, programs, and services and continue our pursuit of a Saskatchewan free from cruelty and inhumane treatment.

The deadline to purchase 50/50 tickets is Sunday, March 16th. Tickets can be purchased online at saskspca.ca/lottery, by phone at 1.877.382.7722, or by e-transfer to lottery@saskspca.ca. Those paying by e-transfer must also email their name, address, phone number, and the number of tickets they want. Every There to Care 50/50 ticket sold supports the capital campaign for the SaskSPCA Emergency Animal Care Centre, a facility that will help Saskatchewan families and their animals when they need it the most.

Ticket packages are available in various options. Choose from five tickets for just $20, 20 for $50, 50 for $100, or 200 for $200.

If the public wishes to donate to the Saskatchewan SPCA other than through the 50/50, they are still eligible to receive a charitable tax receipt until the end of February for the 2024 tax year. That deadline usually comes in December, but it was prolonged due to the Canada Post Strike.