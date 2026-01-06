Saskatchewan Snowmobile Safety Week starts soon

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

In observance of International Snowmobile Safety Week, Minister Jeremy Harrison has proclaimed January 11 – 17 as Provincial Snowmobile Safety Week in Saskatchewan.

“The Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association will like to promote this week with families in mind. Snowmobiling is a fun and exciting family activity enjoyed by over four million people across Canada. Snowmobiling is a safe and enjoyable form of recreation if done properly and with respect,” said Jerry Jemieff, Saskatchewan Snowmobile Safety Instructor. “

Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week will be observed by the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association (SSA) and its 62 member clubs across the province. Weather permitting, more than 11,000 kilometres of snow-covered trails are maintained and groomed by dedicated snowmobile club volunteers throughout Saskatchewan each winter.

“Right now we have different snowmobile clubs out in the communities getting their trails ready for the season. I believe most of them are just starting to open. We had very late snow fall this season so the majority of the clubs never got started till just before Christmas,” Jemieff said.

Snowmobiling is a fun and exciting family activity enjoyed by thousands of people across Canada. When practiced responsibly, it is a safe and enjoyable form of outdoor recreation that allows riders to explore Saskatchewan’s winter landscape.

Safe snowmobiling means riding within your abilities, operating at safe and appropriate speeds for the terrain, and never riding under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Riders are reminded to always wear an approved helmet and appropriate protective clothing, stay within designated riding areas, and travel with at least one other person and never ride alone.

Jemieff was quick to mention a few safety tips that can be used to avoid trouble during the rides.

“Be familiar with the Snowmobile that you ride, don’t just jump on a strange machine and decide to go on a 50-100km ride,” he said. “It’s very important that you get to know the vehicle that you are operating.”

Jemieff also advised riders to stay on trails that snowmobiles are permitted on.

”Snowmobile trails are the safest place to be,” he said. “They are groomed, they are maintained and they are safe for all ages.”

Despite best efforts, Jemieff said unexpected situations can occur. Snowmobilers are encouraged to be prepared by carrying a spare drive belt, spark plugs, and basic tools for minor repairs. Emergency supplies such as a first aid kit, food, matches, a flashlight with extra batteries, and shelter-building materials should also be included when venturing out on the trails.

“Also confirm from the Association’s website if the trails in your area has been completed,” he added. “Always wear a certified snowmobile helmet and the proper clothing, Our winter can get pretty cold. If they happen to dip below -23 degrees celsius or colder, you will want to make sure you are in the proper clothing attire.

“Never ride alone, let somebody know where you are going and when you plan to return.”

Most importantly, snowmobilers are reminded to use common sense, keep a clear head, and make safety their top priority. Learning and practising responsible snowmobiling helps ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“Right now the ice is not all that thick so we ask you to make sure you check the ice thickness if you happen to come upon a lake or a spring,” Jemieff said. “Avoid travelling on unfamiliar bodies of water and just use a little extra caution when you’re snowmobiling at night. As mentioned it is a family sport and we want everybody to be safe out there.”

There are Snowmobile safety classes (in-person or online) that are provided throughout the province organized by the Snowmobile Association.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca