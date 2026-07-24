Saskatchewan Senior Championships; Men’s Mid-Masters tee off this weekend in Meadow Lake

Golf Saskatchewan, Submitted

For the first time since 2005, Meadow Lake Golf Club will host a provincial golf championship with the Senior Women’s and Men’s plus Men’s Mid-Masters (40+) taking place this weekend.

There are 85 players in the field between the championships.

The Senior Women’s Championships will tee off first at 7 a.m. on Friday with five time winner and defending champion Kim Walker leading the 54 hole event off. This year’s championship has six entrants.

The men’s senior event for players 55 and over will start at 7:30 a.m. with Rick Hallberg teeing off. The Weyburn product has won six of the last eight years including 2025 in Swift Current.

The Men’s Mid-Masters for players over 40 will have their first tee time at 8:30 a.m. Three time reigning champion Todd Turgeon of Spiritwood will lead that field off the tee.

The championships will all be played over three days with the trophies being handed out on Sunday evening pending the weather.