Saskatchewan seeing increase in number of Diagnostic Medical Imaging services performed

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

In 2024-25, Saskatchewan performed more than 250,000 Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans in a single year.

This is the highest volumes for Diagnostic Medical Imaging services ever performed in the prairie province. The Government of Saskatchewan also continues their work to incorporate Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans in the province’s medical centers.

A Computed Tomography (CT) scan is a computerized x-ray imaging procedure. The medical equipment works to quickly rotate around a patient’s body and produce cross-sectional images called tomographic images. The images provide physicians with extremely detailed information that allows them to identify the basic structures of a patient’s physiological composition. CT scans reveal any apparent abnormalities or tumours that may present through producing a 3-D image.

A Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan also provides a three dimensional and detailed anatomical image of a patient’s body through a non-invasive procedure. MRI scans are utilized to detect disease, make diagnosis of diseases and monitor the treatment process for the diseases it identifies in a patient.

“Saskatchewan’s steady investment in enhancing this critical service area is resulting in positive outcomes for patient care, with the highest-ever volumes of MRIs and CT scans performed and faster access to these important diagnostic tests,” said Jeremy Cockrill, the Saskatchewan Minister of Health. “Investing in additional imaging capacity and capital equipment has increased access and reduced wait times for these procedures.”

The importance of crucial time sensitive access to medical imaging services is proclaimed to be a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan. Minister Cockrill’s office closely consults and collaborates with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) in order to address the health care needs for the province’s residents. The collective health forces address issues such as reducing wait times for vital and lifesaving imaging services. They also work to improve the overall patient experience during highly stressful medical times. One of the top priorities for Saskatchewan residents is a focus that reduces medical procedure wait times for particularly high-demand services such as CT and MRI scans.

Last year, the total of CT scans on patients reached 187,163 scans while 63,299 MRI scans were conducted in Saskatchewan. This is a 9 per cent increase with the additional 20,000 medical scans being performed as compared to previous medical year history. A total of 206,000 patients received these vital diagnostic scans across the province with many resulting in fast and appropriate treatment due to the scan’s awareness of various medical issues.

The vital component for accurately diagnosing various potentially life-threatening illnesses and diseases results in providing the best clinical treatments due to the test results. Medical treatment by physicians is provided in conjunction with consulting with their Saskatchewan patients while diagnosing injuries and medical conditions.

Saskatchewan also provides imaging modalities that are used in interventional radiology. This is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat patients. For instance, catheter-delivered stents is a surgical procedure requiring medical imaging during the operation by the surgeon to guide and monitor the appropriate placement of the stent, such as in a heart artery.

According to the latest report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), the province of Saskatchewan had the lowest wait time for patients requiring a CT scan — at the 90th percentile – compared to every other province in Canada. Saskatchewan also has the third lowest wait time in Canada for important MRI scans that Saskatchewan patients require.

The province of Saskatchewan has four urgency classifications that prioritize the scheduling of important CT and MRI scans for the province’s residents. The categories are basic guidelines for a Medical Urgency time frame.

Residents in an emergency will have a scan completed within 24 hours or less pending the medical condition. This is a Type 1 Emergency involving medical emergencies such as spinal cord injuries or brain hemorrhages. A Type 2 classification is Urgent, and the target wait time is within 7 days. These types of medical emergencies involve suspected chest tumours or brain lesions as two examples. A Type 3 is a Semi-urgent medical issue with a targeted wait time for a scan to be performed within 30 days. Examples of medical issues that fall into Type 3 are congenital heart disease or suspected spine lesions. Non-urgent medical issues are categorized into Type 4, which has a 60-day maximum wait period. The medical issues for this category include medical problems such as the investigation into dementia or a medical problem such as chronic joint pain.

In 2016, the Government of Saskatchewan also passed the Patients’ Choice legislation that introduced the private-pay MRI and CT service onto the prairies.

“Passing legislation for private-pay MRI and CT services has contributed to health system capacity,” stated Minister Cockrill. “This unique-to-Saskatchewan, two-for-one policy approach requires private providers to perform a second scan at no charge for a patient on the public waitlist. This policy has provided more than 20,900 additional MRI scans and over 1,700 additional CT scans to patients at no extra cost to the public system due to this innovative two-for-one provision.”

Over the last 9 years since 2016, the Government of Saskatchewan invested in multiple medical initiatives to work towards the improvement of medical access. This includes the expansion of the CT service to smaller city centers, such as Melfort, and MRI services in centers like Moose Jaw. It also includes the introduction of community-based CT and MRI scan services in Regina and Saskatoon that provided tens of thousands of CT and MRI exams to patients. There is alslo an increased funding for medical imaging equipment replacements. This includes replacing 6 CT scanners and 1 MRI scanner in the last five years. In 2024, there was a new mobile MRI scanner added to the Regina General Hospital with further operational funding for the Swoop Portable MRI scanner, which was donated by the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

In the 2025-26 Budget, the province of Saskatchewan’s medical momentum continues to expand patient’s access to CT, MRI and now with Positron Emission Tomography (PET) procedures. PET scans assist with revealing biochemical functions in a patient’s tissues and organs while using the radioactive drug known as Tracer to analyze typical and atypical metabolic activity. PET scans often detect diseases before CT and MRI scans. The increase in funding amount is $6 million in the 2025-26 Budget. This will support more than 10,000 additional diagnostic imaging procedures over the coming year.

“As we enhance the investment in medical imaging services, the Saskatchewan Health Authority remains focused on providing timely access to high quality care as close to home as possible for people across Saskatchewan,” said Richard Dagenais, the Medical imaging Executive Director. “None of this work would be possible without the vital support and investments from the Ministry of Health and our valued Foundation partners. We are only able to provide timely access to medical imaging through the exceptional commitment of our team of technologists, nurses, radiologists, and others, who work tirelessly every day to provide high-quality care to patients across the province.”

As a supplement to ensure the continued reliability of medical imaging services in Saskatchewan, the province is providing an additional $10 million in capital funding this year to replace or retrofit current medical imaging equipment, including in several rural health facilities.