Saskatchewan Roughriders hoping their CFL postseason preparations work

Darrell Davis

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have absolutely no idea if this is going to work.

Nobody does, really, when a first-place CFL team clinches an early playoff berth and decides how best to prepare for the postseason. Should they rest their starters for their last two regular-season games?

Only one game? Neither game?

“There’s lots of conversations about that,” said Roughriders offensive co-ordinator Marc Mueller. “We kind of lean on prior experience in that way.

“And sometimes you don’t know whether it’s right or wrong until the very end.”

The goal is to reach and win the Grey Cup on Nov. 16 in Winnipeg. Before that potential championship contest the Roughriders have two regular-season matchups remaining, with a road game Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers followed by an Oct. 25 home game against the B.C. Lions, followed by a bye and a home playoff game.

Head coach Corey Mace was asked about his team’s resting players. Mace has handled his players pretty well during his two seasons in charge, which earlier this week helped earn himself and Riders general manager Jeremy O’Day two-year contract extensions.

“It’s kind of position specific, or player specific,” said Mace, whose team boasts a CFL-best 12-4 record after clinching first place in the West and a bye into the Nov. 8 divisional final with a 27-19 victory over the visiting Toronto Argonauts last Friday.

“Maybe rest for a game but there are still some guys who have to get out there and get some work in. It’s really about sharpening our tools and the process of what we do to get better as a team with everybody involved in it.”

Mace was asked if the plan could differ for the game against the Lions, who have won four straight contests and appear destined for second place in the West, which would earn them hosting privileges for the 3-versus-2 semifinal Nov. 1.

“I’m week to week, you know that,” Mace said with a grin. “I don’t even know what we are eating for lunch today.

“After that I don’t know what’s happening.”

Based on their recent practices and injury updates, it looks like Riders quarterback Trevor Harris, tailback A.J. Ouellette, centre Logan Ferland and tackle Jermarcus Hardrick won’t be playing in Winnipeg. Injured receivers KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers and kicker Brett Lauther could also be sidelined. Most of the changes come on offence, where veteran backup Jake Maier is expected to be the quarterback and rookie Mario Anderson the tailback.

There may also be some defensive players sitting out, particularly in a secondary ravaged by injuries to Rolan Milligan Jr., Tevaughn Campbell, Marcus Sayles, Nelson Lokombo and Jaxon Ford. Otherwise it looked like most of Saskatchewan’s healthy defenders will play against the Blue Bombers, whose 8-8 record leaves them struggling to earn a playoff berth.

In a weird twist, Saskatchewan’s roster tactics could help the Blue Bombers move up in the standings. It could also help the Lions, if the Roughriders also play mainly backups against the CFL’s hottest team.

“Anytime you go out there, it’s to win,” said Mueller. “We talk at the start of the year that no matter what year you’re in — rookie, 10th year, veterans, all-stars — you’re here because we believe in you and we expect when you get out there to play winning football.”

Harris recently admitted he was having arm problems earlier this season, which helped explain why his passes had lost some zip. It’s a good idea for 39-year-old Harris, the Riders’ unquestioned leader, to get some time off. How much time?

“You want him to be fresh,” said Mueller. “You want him to feel like he didn’t practise today, which gives him an extra day off. But the arms soreness thing, he didn’t really tell us that.

“Trevor doesn’t really complain about anything. He wants every single rep of every practice and every game. That’s the only thing he tells me. So that other stuff, sometimes you guys find that out before me.”

As Mueller said, Saskatchewan’s tactics won’t show themselves as effective or ineffective until after the Grey Cup. And they know only two of the last five Grey Cup champions have been first-place finishers.