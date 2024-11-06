Saskatchewan Roughriders adjust after offensive line injury

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders performed a juggling act on Saturday.

In the CFL’s Western semifinal — a 28-19 win by the Green and White over the B.C. Lions — left tackle Trevor Reid was forced to leave the game on the first play of the second quarter with a knee injury after getting rolled up on.

Backup offensive lineman Peter Godber, who made his return to the lineup after a six-game absence with an ankle injury, entered the game at his natural centre position bumping Logan Ferland, who was starting at centre in Godber’s absence, out to tackle.

Ferland — the West Division’s Most Outstanding Lineman who has played centre, guard and tackle this year — was going to fill in at left tackle with Reid out but then after a brief conversation with right tackle Trevon Tate, Ferland made the move to right tackle with Tate moving to left tackle.

“We talked before it all happened and we were just both comfortable with that change,” Tate said on Tuesday as the Roughriders returned to practice. “(The conversation) sounds like a very long process but it was about two seconds.

“I trust Ferland with all of me to go over there and hold it down just like he trusted me.”

Despite the adjustments, the Riders not only went on to win the game, but the group gave up just one sack, as last year’s top defensive player Mathieu Betts sacked quarterback Trevor Harris in the fourth quarter.

“It was challenging but it had to get done,” said the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Tate, who started eight regular season games at right tackle since signing with the Riders in August. “I try not to overthink it.

“In a game like that, you’re not trying to be perfect. You’re trying to come out with a win and you don’t really care how ugly it is. Sometimes the technique doesn’t look flawless but at the end of the day, did I block my guy? Yes or no.

“And that’s just all it came down to.”

For Godber, who injured his ankle in the Labour Day Classic against the Bombers, he was happy he was able to work his way back into the lineup after spectating for the last six games.

“Going through injury is tough for any player and it sucks that you can’t be out there,” said Godber. “So, it just felt good to be back out there.

“The thing about our O-line this year is we’ve played a lot of different guys in a lot of different spots. I think everyone has a lot of confidence in each other and everyone knows no matter what the situation, the next man up holds (themselves) to a high standard no matter who it is in there.”

After beating the Lions, the Roughriders are now preparing for the West final on Saturday (5:30 p.m., TSN) in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.

And with Reid missing Day 1 of practice on Tuesday, Tate got reps at left tackle with Ferland at right and Godber in the middle flanked by guards Zack Fry and Jacob Brammer.

“The more reps I get personally, just like anybody else on the offensive line, the more confidence you get,” said Tate. “And the best thing the O-line can have is confidence because now you’re playing fast.

“And when you’re playing faster than they’re playing, it opens up gaps and it gives you more chances to run the ball.

“And the better you run the ball, the more you control the position and the more you control the positions, the more chance you have to win.”

In three regular season meetings between the two teams, the Bombers have a 2-1 edge after a 35-33 win in the Labour Day Classic followed by a 26-21 win in the Banjo Bowl. The Roughriders won 19-9 on July 19.

Injury report

Along with Reid, also not practising on Tuesday was defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. (knee), linebacker C.J. Reavis (knee), receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (neck) and defensive back Jaxon Ford (knee).

The Roughriders will be back on the field again on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Winnipeg on Friday.

tshire@postmedia.com