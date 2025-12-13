Saskatchewan Rives hosts Winter Pipe Ceremony

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board hosted their Winter Piper Ceremony and Feast at Carlton Comprehensive High School on Monday.

Director of education Neil Finch said the ceremony and feast were great and well attended.

“I’m not sure how many participants we had but there was a lot and we also were able to feed the drums,” Finch said.

“It was our fall pipe ceremony and it was a feast as well. Lots of work went into having the feast so everyone got fed really well after the pipe ceremony. It was a great success.

Along with the Pipe Ceremony there were also guests from another school division who are looking at starting their own Elders Council.

“We had guests from Living Skies here just to see what we are doing with our Elders Council because they’re considering doing something similar,” Finch said.

“Living Skies actually, so that’s out of North Battleford, they had an Elder’s Council at one time. It’s since been dissolved, just different things have happened, but they’re looking to get it restarted. It’s not new to them, but potentially a restart for them,” Finch said.

Following the ceremony there was a meeting of the Elders Council at the Education Centre,

Saskatchewan Rivers wishes everyone a joyous Christmas season

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division Board gathered for their monthly meeting on Dec. 8, alongside their usual business, they took time to reflect on the season.

Board members shared holiday activities happening in schools, discussed school concerts, and enjoyed hearing about the many invitations to school holiday dinners that have become a tradition in many Saskatchewan Rivers schools.

“We have a variety pack of Christmas concerts that take place. And then family engagement events, family fun nights that happen in our school, but lots of different things that are happening,” director of education Neil Finch said.

Finch himself wished students and families a Merry Christmas.

In a release the division stated that the Board is “incredibly grateful to be part of each of our school communities and will continue to govern and advocate for Excellence in Education in 2026. On behalf of the entire Board, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a relaxing holiday season.”

“We just hope that all of our families have a relaxing and enjoyable Christmas holiday,” Finch said.

