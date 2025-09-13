Saskatchewan Rivers updates student achievement document

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has updated a document focusing on student achievement in the division.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday, director of education Neil Finch shared the document as part of the board package.

Finch said they call the document the “Green One Pager” (the document is green in colour and one page) and it has been around for over a decade.

“We have updated the content of it, but we’ve never updated the look of it, so what we’ve done now attached and aligned with our Strategic Plan is our commitment to student achievement, which is still a one page document (which) has an updated look,” Finch said.

The document includes subheads of Vision, Shared Beliefs, Provincial Education Plan: Areas of Focus and Priorities.

“It’s a modernized look and then we hung it up around all of our facilities in different places,” Finch said. “(It’s) just another way to explain to people what our school division is about. If anyone’s wondering, ‘what are we? What do we stand for in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division?’ Our commitment to student achievement document is a great one pager to look at to see what we are all about.”

Priorities in the document include learning and innovation, mental health and well-being, inclusion and cultural responsiveness, citizenship and relationships and governance and leadership. Areas of focus in the provincial education plan are learning and assessment, Indigenous education, mental health and well-being and student transitions.

Shared beliefs include that all students can achieve high standards, all teachers can teach to high standards, high expectations and early interventions are essential and that teachers need to be able to articulate what they do and why they teach the way that they do.

The stated vision in the document is ‘pursuit of excellence, respect for diversity, achievement for all.’

Under the title of the document it states that it is a ‘pathway to excellence for every learner’. Finch said the pathway goes back to the motto of the division.

“Our motto is ‘Excellence For Every Learner’ and we feel like we are our first choice school division,” Finch said. “When you look at our strategic plan, the five areas that we’re focused on are really student centred and making sure students have a great experience.”

There is a QR code in the corner of the document that takes you to the Saskatchewan Rivers Strategic Plan 2024-2030.

