Saskatchewan Rivers School Division awaiting more details on budget

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division is awaiting more details on the recent provincial budget, but sees some acknowledgement of the challenges school divisions are facing.

The government is investing $3.5 billion in education this budget year. That’s an increase of $183.5 million, or 5.5 per cent, over the last year. The budget funds will be used for Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, early learning and childcare and libraries.

Director of education Neil Finch said they have seen provincial numbers but are waiting for the division package they traditionally receive after Budget Day.

Last week the Prince Albert Catholic School Division also said that they are awaiting a budget package.

Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions will receive $2.4 billion in school operating funding for the 2025-26 school year, an increase of $186.4 million or 8.4 per cent. In addition to school operating investments, school infrastructure will see $191.3 million invested during 2025-26.

The education budget includes an increase of $130 million the province says will fund the new teacher collective agreement and address the pressures of growing student enrolment and the challenges facing today’s classrooms. There is $54.4 million to address non-teacher salary increases, transportation and inflation and to implement 50 of the 200 Specialized Support Classrooms being added over the next four years.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has a Specialized Support Classroom at Queen Mary School. It is not clear if it is part of this announcement.

The budget also includes $54.4 million to address non-teacher salary increases, transportation and inflation and to implement 50 of the 200 Specialized Support Classrooms being added over the next four years.

An additional $2.0 million is dedicated to advancing the work of the ministry and education partners to improve Kindergarten to Grade 3 reading levels across the province. Learning to read is one of the most valuable skills developed during childhood and strong early literacy skills set the foundation for lifelong academic success.

Additionally, the 2025-26 Budget includes $4.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, to further expand the Mental Health Capacity Building initiative to more schools.

The Budget also included $65.0 million for Preventative Maintenance and Renewal projects. This is an increase of 30 per cent, or $15.0 million, over last year’s budget to allow boards of education and the conseil scolaire to maintain existing facilities.

The overall school capital budget for 2025-26 is $191.3 million to continue to respond to education infrastructure needs. This includes $28.5 million for relocatable classrooms to help address growth, ongoing funding for 21 new or consolidated schools, three major renovations and three minor capital renewal projects underway across Saskatchewan.

There are no projects in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division or Saskatchewan Rivers School Division included in capital announcements.

However, the Shellbrook School amalgamation has moved into the Top 10 of the Major Capital projects announced by the Ministry of Education. This means it could move up to a capital priority in the years to come.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca