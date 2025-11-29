Saskatchewan Rivers receives more than $250,000 in Teacher Innovation Fund grants in two years

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has received the latest instalment of the Teacher Innovation Fund grant.

Director of Education Neil Finch updated the board on the grants in the division during their regular meeting on Monday.

The division has received $252,208 in grants since the program began two years ago. The most recent batch of funding will go towards Kinistino School through the Community Connections Through Technology Project.

Tis project added a plasma cutter to the school’s Industrial Arts Program. Valued at $27,870, the grant was approved in November.

FInch said that they were doing well with this new funding.

“It’s only been going for just over a year now and we’ve already managed to gain just over $250,000 worth of support funding,” he said.

In June, 2025, approved projects included an Inclusive Land-Based Learning Space Project valued at $75,000 at John Diefenbaker School and am Innovative Flexible Learning Space Project at Vincent Massey was approved for $40,000.

In 2024, the school division received support for a Math Manipulatives Project at Queen Mary valued at $10,091, a Plasma Cutting Machine for Carlton Comprehensive High School valued at $62, 951 and Sensory Room Equipment valued at $36,296 for St. Louis School.

Finch said that it was nice that the grant could be used for such a broad list of projects.

“The plasma cutter, I know Carlton has it up and running, (and) Kinistino just got theirs approved, but they’re able to do some great work with the kids as a result.”

Finch said all of the projects are improving learning for all students.

“It’s been really good. When I think about the idea was around exactly what the title is, it’s for innovation around the province. Having teachers come up with ideas has been beneficial for all students once they get approved for those,” Finch said.

Board changes policy around SCC Constitution changes

The way that the Saskatchewan Rivers board of education sees changes to School Community Council (SCC) constitutions has seen a minor change.

The board made some administrative procedure changes wherein changes to the SCC constitution is sent to the Superintendent in charge rather than the whole board as was the old practice.

“The SCC change really it was more procedural and an operational piece that the superintendent is already supporting those people with those changes,” director of education Neil Finch said.

“It makes sense for the approval to come from there, but for information to still get to the board in some way,” Finch said.

The constitutional changes will now take place as normal and come to the board in Superintendent Garette Tebay’s Communications Accountability Report each year so the board can see them.