Saskatchewan Rivers board recognizes student success

The Saskatchewan River School Division board of education recognized the achievements of several division students during their regular meeting on April 14.

A group of SRPSD students competed at the Provincial Skills Competition earlier this

month.

“We had lots of success both at our skills competition and our Regional Science Fair,’ director of education Neil Finch said,

Several of these students received top honours including Carlton students Rachel Gibson who received a Gold medal in Photography, Jak Gibb who received a Gold medal in Precision Machining, and Camrynn Brass who received a Gold medal in Aesthetics, demonstrating both a pedicure and a manicure with nail art.

Two students from Birch Hills School also received to honours including Mya Carriere who received a Gold Medal in Baking and Marissa Babbings who received a Gold medal in cooking.

While only gold medallists advance to Nationals, several other students earned medals including Carlton students Abdul Daido who received Silver in Carpentry, Hudsyn Johnson who received Bronze in Electrical Installations, Phillip Ebende and Brooke Anderson who received Silver in Video Production and Max Pahtayken who received Silver in Beading/Indigenous Arts.

The board also recognized the achievements of Grade 5 to 8 students who were involved in the Regional Science Fair at the Prince Albert Science Centre, Daycee Flying Buffalo from West Central Public School placed fist with her project ‘Horizons and Roots’, and Olivia Gorder from Red Wing Public School received second with her project ‘Hydrogels Water Conservation’’.

Flying Buffalo advanced for the second consecutive year.

“Which is really exciting,” Finch said.

These students will represent SRPSD at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa.