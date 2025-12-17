Saskatchewan reacts to deadly Australia shooting on Jewish community

Aidan Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The Saskatchewan Jewish community is speaking out in solidarity and strength after a horrific mass shooting claimed 16 lives on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Sunday during a Hanukkah celebration.

Lou Leventhal, a faith leader at the University of Saskatchewan and pastor at the 15:5 Church in Saskatoon, said Tuesday that the attack is “horrendous,” noting he grew up in a Jewish family.

“I think a lot of times when people aren’t aware of who other people are, they can objectify them, which is absolutely wrong. I think a lot of the tropes and misconceptions that people have about Jewish people come from right-wing fanaticism and a lack of understanding,” Leventhal said.

The director of the Chabad Jewish Centre in Regina, Rabbi Avrohom Simmonds, said the massacre will only make the Jewish community stronger.

“We are broken and devastated by the shooting and horrific massacre that took place at the Hanukkah celebration, however, together with that, our spirit is not broken.

“Terror is to take away and retreat our liberties and that we should be afraid of expressing who we are. That’s exactly the message of Hanukkah, is to spread freedom and sense, prouder than ever before … that’s our message to the community is don’t hide,” he added.

The attack unfolded when two gunmen, believed to be a father and son, opened fire on more than 1,000 people on the beach. One shooter was killed by local police, while the other was wounded and taken in to custody. Authorities declared the attack to be a terrorist incident and noted the shooters carried three long-arm rifles.

Videos of the attack that surfaced online showed a man identified as Al-Ahmed tackle one of the shooters while being shot. He remained in hospital Monday.

Simmonds said they will be lighting the menorah at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the Legislative Building. He said security and safety of the Jewish community in Regina is the top priority.

“We will continue to make sure that we have open communication and discussion as steps are being taken to ensure that we are all safe and secure. We are very fortunate to live in a province and city where those steps are being taken and the concern is being taken seriously.

“We don’t negotiate with darkness or with evil. We extend light and we will bring the message of the Hanukkah menorah even brighter than ever before.”

Simmonds noted that the Jewish community has a long history of being targeted and that the “community will continue to stay strong and vibrant.”

Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski alluded to public safety Tuesday in an emailed statement.

“Our local police service is increasing police presence around places of worship and cultural centres in Regina. I have full trust in our police chief and her team to ensure the safety of our community and monitor the situation closely.

“I understand the feelings of uncertainty right now and want to reiterate that I condemn any acts of violence, bullying, or disrespect towards cultures, religions or otherwise,” he added.

Leventhal said he is praying for the survivors and those who lost their loved ones.

“I think one of the important things is that people are being educated and that there is clear communication in the churches in the city that what happened is abhorrent, and we want to do whatever we can to see those things not happen to any group.