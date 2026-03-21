Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services remove 21 drivers from the road during 2,400 km-patrol

Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services patrolled 2,400 km and removed 21 drivers from the road during their latest traffic safety initiative.

The RCMP reported that 18 of these drivers had drugs in their system.

From Mar. 11-15, the Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services conducted the fourth phase of their winter northern traffic safety initiative in areas around the La Ronge RCMP Detachment area.

Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services officers in Martensville and Saskatoon RCMP Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) gathered in La Ronge to remove drivers under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol from the road, and to remind motorists of safe driving practices.

On Mar. 11 and 15, police officers conducted patrols on the way to and from La Ronge. On Mar. 12, they patrolled Highways 102, 905 and 964 from La Ronge to Stony Rapids as well as the La Ronge and Stony Rapids communities. On Mar. 13, they patrolled the ice road between Stony Rapids and Uranium City as well as the Stony Rapids, Fond du Lac and Uranium City communities. On Mar. 14, they patrolled Highways 964, 102, and 905 from Stony Rapids to La Ronge, as well as the Black Lake and Southend communities. In Southend, they also organized roving check stops within the community.

Over the five days, police officers patrolled 2,400 kilometers of Northern Saskatchewan roads and highways and stopped 90 drivers for impairment checks.

As a result of these checks and patrols, police officers suspended two driver’s licences for alcohol consumption prior to driving, and 18 driver’s licences for drug consumption prior to driving.

Police officers charged one driver with one count of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

The Police officers issued 93 warnings, and 117 tickets (43 of which were for speeding).

Police officers with Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services and CTSS units will continue to organize check stops and to patrol roads and highways to remove impaired drivers from Saskatchewan roads.

On Mar. 11 the Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services removed 47 drivers from the road, 25 with drugs in their system.

On Feb. 23 the Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services conduct second phase of check stops in Northern Saskatchewan.