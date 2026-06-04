Saskatchewan RCMP still searching for suspect in Pelican Narrows shooting after releasing individual arrested on June 1

The Saskatchewan RCMP have released the suspect who was originally arrested following an investigation into the shooting that occurred in Pelican Narrows on June 1.

In a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP confirmed the individual was arrested on June 1 as the “initial investigation provided grounds for their arrest.” However, the individual was released without charge, the RCMP said, after investigators gathered more evidence.

The RCMP have obtained a video of the man considered to be the primary suspect. He was wearing all black and carrying a handgun and cell phone.

Investigators have released a video of the suspect.

“Homicides are solved with the help of witnesses,” said Insp. Ashley St. Germaine, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Branch. “We know there are people in the community who have information and have not shared it with police.

“If you do – or if you recognize the suspect in this video – please call police or report what you know to Crime Stoppers immediately. Help us bring this person into custody, ease community fears, and start the justice process for those affected by this crime.”

The RCMP have received no further reports of incidents believed to be connected to the June 1 shooting, which left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The RCMP have identified the deceased as a 28-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows. Her family has been notified, but the RMCP are not releasing her name at this time.

The man who was injured in the shooting is recovering. The RCMP said his injuries are not life-threatening.

St. Germaine said residents can expect an increased police presence in the community to continue.

“We know the community of Pelican Narrows is on edge because of this shooting, and other recent violent events,” St. Germaine said in a press release. “Our number one priority right now is the safety of Pelican Narrows residents.”

Investigators have released a timeline of the altercation, which occurred at a residence between a group of individuals known to one another. The woman was injured at a residence on Chachakew Street. The man was injured minutes later on a road near the local health clinic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 310‑RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.