Saskatchewan RCMP still searching for man wanted in connection with Oct. 24 shooting that led dangerous persons alert

The Saskatchewan RCMP continue to search for the third suspect wanted in connection with a shooting north of Prince Albert on Oct. 24 that led police to issue a dangerous persons alert.

Investigators say 27-year-old Dallas Fulton was last known to be in the Thunder Rapids area northeast of Nipawin. Saskatchewan RCMP officers have conducted numerous searches of the area with the help of Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, but have not found him.

As of Wednesday, investigators say they cannot confirm if Fulton has left the area. They are working to check other areas he is known to frequent, including Saskatoon and Duck Lake.

Fulton’s family has reported him as missing to police, according to an RCMP press release. The RCMP said it is important to check on his well-being while also working to arrest him.

Investigators say Fulton is wanted on serious charges and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Fulton is advised to avoid approaching him and instead immediately report his whereabouts to the local police service.

Fulton faces nine charges, including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent.

He was one of four suspects police were searching for in the Thunder Rapids are. Two others were found running along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 24 and arrested.

The RCMP are also asking the public to help find Brody Lebel, a 21-year-old man they need to speak with “as soon as possible” in relation to the investigation.

Investigators say Lebel has not been charged in relation to the incident. The RCMP declined to provide additional information on why they need to speak with him citing privacy concerns.

Brody Lebel — PAPS/Submitted

Lebel was last seen on Oct. 23 on the 900 Block of Ninth Street East in Prince Albert. He is described as 6’ and around 170 pounds with short, curly brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a brick wall on the outside of his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, ripped jeans, and white Nike shoes with a black logo. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.

Police have filed additional charges against the two suspects arrested on Oct. 24. Melissa McCallum, 18, of La Ronge, and Angus Heathen, 33, of Prince Albert face nine charges each following an investigation into the shooting north of Prince Albert. However, on Wednesday, the RCMP announced both individuals faced another nine charges in connection with an Oct. 17 armed robbery that occurred northeast of the city.

Police received reports of two armed robberies that day. The first occurred in the RM of Garden River at around 4:45 p.m. Police say two individuals stopped to help a vehicle that appeared to be in need of assistance. When they did so, a man threatened the individuals with a firearm and stole their vehicle.

The second occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near Little Red River Park. Investigators say two individuals where threatened with a firearm and assaulted before their vehicle was stolen.

Police say the driver of one of the stolen vehicles hit another vehicle in Prince albert, then fled. The occupants of the struck vehicle did not report any injuries.

At the time, the suspects were described as three men and one women.

Orlan Peterson, the man shot north of Prince Albert on Oct. 24, has since been released from hospital. A gofundme setup by a family friend to help Peterson recover from his gunshot wound has raised more than $140,000 as of Wednesday.

Peterson was working alone on a construction site near White Star Road when he was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun and left for dead the morning of Oct. 24. His assailants stole his cellphone and vehicle, a white Dodge Ram, but Peterson managed to leave the construction site and flag down help.

The Saskatchewan RCMP issued a dangerous persons alert at 9:56 a.m. At around 10 a.m. police received a report of a white Dodge Ram driving north towards Cumberland House on Hwy 123.

At around 10:30 a.m., police reported the truck had collided with a piece of heavy equipment on Hwy 123 in the Thunder Rapids area. Officers reported the suspects fled the truck and ran into the bush. Investigators seized two firearms from the vehicle.

Officers arrested two suspects in the Tobin Lake area at around 4:05 p.m. The search for the two other suspects continued in what the RCMP described as “very dense and thick” bush with extremely limited cell service.