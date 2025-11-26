Saskatchewan RCMP report sharp rise in fatal collisions in November

Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services is reporting a significant increase in fatal motor-vehicle collisions on provincial roads this month.

Between November 1 and November 25, officers responded to 11 fatal collisions that resulted in the deaths of 11 people. During the same period in 2024, police responded to four fatal collisions that resulted in eight deaths. Seven of this month’s fatalities occurred in the past seven days.

From January 1 to November 25, Saskatchewan RCMP has recorded 89 fatal collisions and 94 deaths. That marks a 32.8 percent increase in fatal collisions and a 23.7 percent increase in fatalities compared to the same period last year, when officers responded to 67 fatal collisions resulting in 76 deaths.

Staff Sgt. Jason Sauve of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services said the majority of recent collisions involve the same recurring factors.

While weather conditions may have been a factor in two of the fatal collisions this month, an astounding majority of these deaths involve the same four factors: seatbelts, speed, impairment by drug or alcohol, and distraction,” he said.

We keep repeating the same road safety messages continually because we see the role played by these factors every time we attend the scene of a fatal collision. We see how wearing a seatbelt, not driving impaired, not speeding, or staying focused on the road may have prevented these deaths.”

Sauve said first responders continue to witness the impacts of fatal collisions on families and communities.

“These tragic scenes leave a lasting impact on every single person who sees, hears about, or responds to them,” he said. “If us repeating safety messages can help prevent us from having to respond to one fatal collision call, we will continue to share them.”

The RCMP urged all drivers to take extra care heading into winter conditions and to consciously remind themselves to wear a seatbelt, pay attention to surroundings, avoid speeding, and never drive impaired.

Fatal collisions on private property, in other police jurisdictions, off-road incidents, and crashes caused by medical emergencies are not included in the RCMP’s stats.