Saskatchewan RCMP makes arrest, cancels dangerous person alert

Regina Leader-Post Staff

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man, who was subject to a dangerous person after an officer was shot early Thursday morning, is now in custody.



Punnichy RCMP officers were responding to a report of an armed person at a home on the Muskowekwan First Nation at around 2 a.m., police said in a news release Thurs day afternoon.



“As officers arrived at the scene, a firearm was discharged, and an officer was struck,” stated the release, noting the officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The armed individual and the subject of the dangerous person alert, 28-year-old Elijah Albert, fled the home on foot, police said.



“Saskatchewan RCMP carefully monitored this situation, which included continual assessment as to whether a dangerous person alert was required,” said the police. At 6:36 a.m., police issued the alert for Muskowekwan First Nation, which is approximately 145 kilometres northeast of Regina, and the surrounding area.



In the initial alert, RCMP said Albert was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and a dark back pack and was armed with a rifle.

“He was last seen heading into the bush around Muskowekwan First Nation. He is possibly on foot or on a quad,” stated the alert.



RCMP said its Critical Incident Response Team found the suspect “at a rural location” near Lestock, Sask. and took him into custody at approximately 8:50 a.m. Shortly after, the alert was called off. “Investigators thank the public for their assistance in this matter,” said the RCMP at the time. “The investigation continues. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”



The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Provincial General Investigation Section is handling the investigation. No charges had been laid as of Thursday afternoon.



Police say they do not believe there is heightened risk posed to the community as a result of this incident.