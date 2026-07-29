Saskatchewan RCMP make arrest after discovering truck allegedly involved in Hwy 165 shooting

The Saskatchewan RCMP have found one truck allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred in a rural area between Pinehouse and La Ronge, but are still looking for a second.

On July 26, RCMP officers spotted a grey truck that matched the description of a vehicle used in the shooting. The officers tried to pull the vehicle over, according to an RCMP press release. Police say the driver did not stop, and instead fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device on Hwy 2 south of Weyakwin. The truck came to a stop shortly after the driver drove over it.

Police say a man exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby treed area. The RCMP deployed its Critical Incident Response Team, Police Dog Services, and a remotely piloted aircraft to search the area. They discovered the man on Hwy 2 and arrested him.

Police say the grey truck was reported stolen from Meadow Lake.

A 28-year-old Meadow Lake man faces five charges following the investigation. He made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The grey truck is one of two allegedly involved in a July 26 shooting that occurred on Hwy 165 between La Ronge and Pinehouse. The other is described as a white Ford F150 with a partial Alberta license play 9UL and a smashed back window.

Pinehouse RCMP received a report about the shooting at 1:45 p.m. on July 26. Investigators say the occupants of the grey truck and white truck were interacting with each other when someone fired a gun, injuring the driver of the white truck.

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening. Police believe a second individual may have been injured in the shooting. Investigators are still working to locate them.