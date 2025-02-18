Saskatchewan RCMP lay 64 charges against three after bank robbery, ATM thefts

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

North Battleford RCMP have laid 64 charges against three people in connection to a bank robbery and a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts across central and southern Saskatchewan.

Police said the bank robbery occurred on Nov. 22, 2024 at a Main Street business in Landis, a village located 130 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

RCMP has been investigating the robbery, as well as the string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts that took place between Nov. 22 and Jan. 1, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday.

Led by the RCMP provincial General Investigation Section (GIS), the investigation included coordination between front-line RCMP detachments, police units and Crime Stoppers and connected incidents reported in 13 different communities.

It eventually led police to a residence in Biggar, Sask., where it carried out a search on Feb. 5, 2025.

A 36-year-old and 33-year-old were arrested at the time of the search and RCMP seized items at the residence which are “believed to be connected to the ATM occurrences and Landis bank robbery,” it said in the release.

As a result of further investigation, the 36-year-old faces 16 charges related to breaking and entering, theft both over and under $5,000 and mischief damage to property over $5,000. The 33-year-old faces 24 charges, which includes seven charges of being disguised with intent to commit an offence and break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

A third suspect was arrested on Feb. 12 in connection to the investigation, a 48-year-old from Rosetown, Sask. who faces 24 similar charges, plus robbery with an offensive weapon.