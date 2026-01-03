Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate shooting on Big Island Lake Cree Nation

The Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed one of the deceased who was shot on Big Island Lake Cree Nation on Dec. 30 is a 31-year-old man.

The RCMP made the announcement on Dec. 31, but said they were unable to provide additional details. Three other victims remain in hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy in our community,” Big Island Lake Cree Nation Chief David Sandfly said in a press release. “Keeping Big Island Lake Cree Nation safe takes all of us working together. When you share what you know with police, you help keep our community safe. Our leadership urges anyone with information about this shooting to contact RCMP immediately – even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

The shooting led the RCMP to issue a dangerous persons alert on Dec. 30. On Thursday, the RCMP said they have not made any arrests in the case, but are working to identify and locate suspects.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Branch Senior Investigative Officer Ashley St. Germaine said there have been no follow-up incidents, so the alert will remain cancelled.

“Public safety decisions are never taken lightly,” St. Germaine said in a press release. “When we decided to cancel the dangerous persons alert, we considered several factors, including the amount of time that had passed since the shooting, that the incident was contained to one location, and that no additional victims were found.”

Saskatchewan RCMP remain on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, according to the press release. The Government of Saskatchewan’s Protection and Response Team and Saskatchewan Marshals Service have assisted with scene security and extra patrols in the area.

“In any investigation, we’re constantly evaluating the risk to public safety,” St. Germaine said. “As we moved through the day yesterday, we continually assessed the need to keep the dangerous persons alert active. We will continue to monitor the risk to public safety.”

The motive of this shooting remains under investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP issued the dangerous persons alert at 8:23 a.m. on Dec. 30 after determining there was a risk to public safety on Big Island Lake Cree Nation and the surrounding area. That dangerous persons alert was cancelled around 4:49 p.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Saskatchewan Police.